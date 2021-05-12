Medexus to Present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference on May 19th

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the Company or Medexus) (TSXV: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) (Frankfurt: P731)announced today that it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Microcap Conference being held on May 19th - May 20th, 2021.

Ken dEntremont, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, are scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:15 AM, Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as on the Companys website at www.medexus.com/en_US/investors/news-events. In addition to the presentation, management will also be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day on both Wednesday, May 19th and Thursday, May 20th. Interested investors should contact the Sidoti Marketing Team at 212-453-7031 or [email protected] to schedule a meeting.



About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leading innovative and rare disease company with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Companys vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology, and allergy. The Companys leading products are: Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

