American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation Announce the 25 recipients of the "Backing Historic Small Restaurants" $1+ Million Grant Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation Announce the 25 recipients of the "Backing Historic Small Restaurants" $1+ Million Grant Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



American Express (NYSE: AXP), and the National+Trust+for+Historic+Preservation, today announced the 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants in the U.S. owned by underrepresented groups that will receive funding through the Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grant Program. Read more about these historic restaurants remarkable stories on Resy.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005535/en/

Ben's Chili Bowl, Washington D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ben's Chili Bowl, Washington D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)



Each restaurant will receive $40,000 in grants funded by American Express and administered by the National Trust. The National Trust will also provide technical assistance to support the use of the grant funds.



The funding will help each restaurant enhance restaurant exteriors, build new outdoor seating areas, and upgrade online businesses to help mitigate operating costs as they work to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.



We are honored to play a role in supporting these historic small restaurants that have served our communities for decades, said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, American Express, and Chair of the American Express Foundation. This program expands on our legacy of backing small businesses by helping to preserve these iconic restaurants and support their recovery from the pandemic so they can continue to welcome customers for years to come.



Historic small restaurants are cultural treasures that strengthen their communities and carry their legacies and traditions forward in deeply meaningful ways, said Katherine Malone-France, Chief Preservation Officer, National Trust. These restaurants have demonstrated their resiliency for decades, and even while dealing with the financial impacts of the pandemic, they have continued to support their communities in many ways. We are honored to partner with American Express to help these landmarks write the next chapters in their amazing stories.



The 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants in the U.S. were selected by American Express, in partnership with the National Trust, with input from a chef advisory committee assembled by Resy including chefs Deborah VanTrece, Edouardo Jordan, and Kwame Onwuachi.



Each restaurant was carefully evaluated based on the program+selection+criteria.



Backing Historic Small Restaurants Grantees



Restaurant





Location





The+Four+Way+Restaurant





Memphis, Tenn.





Dooky+Chase+Restaurant+





New Orleans, La.





Stutts+House+of+Bar-B-Q





Tulsa, Okla.





Suehiro Caf





Los Angeles, Calif.





Maneki+Restaurant+





Seattle, Wash.





Casa+Vicky





San Jose, Calif.





Chinatown+Garden+





Washington, D.C.





La+Posta+de+Mesilla+





Mesilla, N.M.





Daddy+Dz+BBQ+Joynt+





Atlanta, Ga.





Ben%27s+Chili+Bowl





Washington, D.C.





John%27s+Place+





Cookeville, Tenn.





Alfreda%27s+Soul+Food+





Houston, Texas





Kegel%27s+Inn





Milwaukee, Wis.





Galloways+Landing+Bar+%26amp%3B+Restaurant+





Boquern, Puerto Rico





Tex+Miller%27s+Hamburgers





Cameron, Texas





Historic+Neir%27s+Tavern+





New York, N.Y.





Bakers Keyboard Lounge





Detroit, Mich.





Nakato+Japanese+Restaurant+





Atlanta, Ga.





Lee+Lee%27s+Baked+Goods





New York, N.Y.





Sweetheart+Cafe+%26amp%3B+Tea+





Oakland, Calif.





El+Cristo+Restaurant+





Miami, Fla.





Harold+%26amp%3B+Belle%27s+Restaurant+





Los Angeles, Calif.





Wanda+J%27s+Next+Generation+Soul+Food+Restaurant





Tulsa, Okla.





La+Fonda+El+Taquito+





Kansas City, Mo.





Ray%27s+Luncheonette+Inc.





Montclair, N.J.





As part of the grant program, American Express partners will also provide support to these historic small restaurants in areas their businesses need most.



Were thrilled to be part of this outstanding initiative and support these historic restaurants with innovative products and services that will help them pivot to doing business in new ways, said Stacey Marx, President, AT&T National Business & Channels. These are places just down the street where our communities come together, and were honored to help them build brand loyalty through a digital customer experience.



Like all small businesses, these restaurants and their employees represent the backbone of the U.S. economy and are at the heart of our neighborhoods, said Erik Day, Senior Vice President, Small Business, Dell Technologies. In a year where so many businesses have been tested, were standing alongside these historic restaurants and providing them solutions that will help them upgrade their digital business capabilities, drive efficiencies and improve the customer experience.



Services provided by the program partners include:





  • AT&T Business and Dell Technologies will each offer up to $5K to each awarded historic small restaurant for a collective total of up to $250K to spend on products and services for digital upgrades.





  • Resy, a hospitality technology and consumer-facing reservation platform that is part of the American Express family, will offer complimentary use of its Resy OS software for one year to each of the historic small restaurants selected. Resy OS powers restaurants around the world, streamlines operations and efficiency and is helping restaurants build back better, faster, stronger.





  • Main Street America will provide specialized technical assistance on small business marketing strategy for grantees, delivered through a series of three training webinars and Q&A ask the expert opportunities with UrbanMain Marketing Specialists.





  • The National Restaurant Association and National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation will offer access to virtual educational tools and training to support the 25-awarded restaurants, as well as up to 75 restaurants that were nominated for the program.





  • Ripl will provide one year free of their social media management services, Nextdoor will provide free media for restaurant promotion to their local communities, and Emerald Brand will provide a sustainable takeout packaging starter kit.





Supporting Small Restaurants



American Express has made several commitments to support restaurants since the beginning of the pandemic, including a national campaign launched earlier this year with Resy to Order In, Help Out. The campaign was an extension of American Express Shop Small effort, a global movement to spotlight and support small businesses, especially during the hardships experienced due to COVID-19.



ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS



American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com%2Famericanexpress, instagram.com%2Famericanexpress, linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famerican-express, twitter.com%2Famericanexpress, and youtube.com%2Famericanexpress.



Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge+and+credit+cards, business+credit+cards, travel+services, gift+cards, prepaid+cards, merchant+services, Accertify, InAuth, corporate+card, business+travel, and corporate+responsibility.



ABOUT THE NATIONAL TRUST FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION



The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit organization, works to save Americas historic places. SavingPlaces.org | @savingplaces



American Express has invested more than $30M to preserve historic places in the U.S. through its close partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation since 1992.



ABOUT AT&T COMMUNICATIONS



We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE%3AT). For more information, please visit us at att.com.



ABOUT DELL TECHNOLOGIES



Dell+Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps individuals and organizations of all sizes build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. With over 30 years experience helping small businesses succeed, Dell Technologies partners with companies to create customized solutions to support their business needs. From providing a dedicated advisor to supplying best-in-business technology solutions, Dell Technologies keeps small businesses ready for what's next. To learn more about Dells solutions for small businesses, visit Dell.com



ABOUT MAIN STREET AMERICA



Main Street America is a national leader in economic development and community revitalization in older and historic commercial districts. We help build more sustainable and equitable communities by lifting up the people and places that make Main Streets thrive. The Main Street program was created as a program of the National Trust in 1980 to combat the harmful impacts of sprawl and the changing nature of retail on the physical character and economies of communities. Todays Main Street programs serve both rural and urban communities, more than 80% of which are located in low-to-moderate income census tracts. Main Street programs are currently in more than 1,200 communities in 45 states. The program has served more than 2,000 communities since its inception.



Location: U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005535/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)