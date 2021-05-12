Ready to Reset the '20s: Economic Optimism, Celebratory Splurges and Healthy Money Habits on the Horizon as Americans Emerge From the Pandemic





As vaccination rates rise and restrictions ease across the country, a majority of Americans feel optimistic about the state of the United States overall, including the economy, the stock market and their personal financial prospects, according to Schwabs 2021 Modern Wealth Survey, an annual examination of how 1,000 Americans think about saving, spending, investing and wealth.









More than 60 percent of Americans surveyed are optimistic about the U.S. stock market, and more than half feel positive about the U.S. job market, economy and role as a global economic power.









Americans are optimistic about











U.S. technological innovation











74%











U.S. stock market











61%











U.S. healthcare system











56%











U.S. as a global economic power











56%











U.S. economy











54%











U.S. job market











54%













As the country begins to reopen, nearly half (47 percent) of Americans are looking to get back to living and spending like they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and almost a quarter (24 percent) say they are eager to indulge even more to make up for lost time. Americans are dreaming most about traveling (40 percent) and socializing (30 percent), with many planning to splurge on a vacation (24 percent), dine out at a fancy restaurant (21 percent) or host a party (15 percent).









While COVID-19 upended nearly every corner of American life, many are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel and are ready for a reset, said Charles Schwab senior executive vice president and head of Investor Services Jonathan+Craig. They plan to prioritize experiences and treat themselves after living constrained lives amid restrictions, quarantines and illnesses. But were also seeing a healthy balance even as many people are eager to get out to spend, they also want to nurture newfound, healthy savings and investing habits developed over the last year, and it seems that will be an ongoing marker of this next chapter.









Nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of Americans surveyed say they were savers in 2020, as opposed to spenders. Hoping to double down on new savings habits in post-COVID life, 80 percent plan to be bigger savers than spenders in the year ahead, with nearly half (45 percent) planning to save more money and a third (34 percent) intending to reduce their debt once the pandemic has subsided.









In addition to balancing spending and saving, Americans are also taking a measured approach when it comes to their investments: 48 percent say theyre investing to increase savings in case of an emergency and 63 percent of investors consider emotional and financial risk tolerance when investing.









Recalibrating Priorities and Redefining Wealth









The financial stress the pandemic imposed on Americans is clear. According to Schwabs survey, more than half were financially impacted over the past year, whether the economic environment strained their finances (31 percent), they faced a salary cut or reduced hours (26 percent), or they were laid off or furloughed (20 percent).









Against this backdrop and as we usher in a new era, more than two-thirds (68 percent) of Americans have reprioritized what matters most to them, with 69 percent saying mental health is more important than it was before, followed closely by relationships (57 percent), financial health (54 percent) and physical health (39 percent).









The past year has of course caused Americans to focus on their health, in particular their mental health, along with the health of their relationships, said Charles Schwab vice president of financial planning Rob+Williams. But the pandemic and the significant impact it had on the economy and stock market also taught us a valuable, and in many cases difficult, lesson about the importance of financial health and preparedness, including the importance of having a plan and emergency savings.









While refocusing their priorities, Americans have also revised their perspectives on what it takes to be wealthy. Schwabs survey reveals Americans believe it takes an average $1.9 million in personal net worth to be considered wealthy in 2021. While thats still more than double the actual average net worth of U.S. households1, its $700,000 below the bar set for wealth in Schwabs 2020 survey, which was fielded before the pandemic outbreak.









Survey respondents also lowered the bar for what it takes to achieve financial happiness and to be financially comfortable in 2021:





















2020



































2021











Average net worth it takes to be wealthy











$2.6 million



































$1.9 million











Average net worth needed for financial happiness











$1.75 million



































$1.1 million











Average net worth it takes to be financially comfortable











$934,000



































$624,000













Planning for the Future









As Americans look beyond the pandemic and begin to think about their futures, Schwabs survey shows that 54 percent of Americans who have a written financial plan feel very confident about reaching their financial goals, while only 18 percent of those without a plan feel the same level of certainty.









Those with a plan also maintain healthier money habits when it comes to saving and investing:





















Planners



































Non-Planners











Feel financially stable











65%



































40%











Have an emergency fund











65%



































33%











Never carry a credit card balance and make other loan payments on time, or have no debt











47%



































29%











Consider risk tolerance when investing











80%



































51%











Aware of fees and investment costs











71%



































45%











Regularly rebalance portfolio











87%



































63%













Despite the benefits of planning, Schwabs survey shows only a third (33 percent) of Americans have a financial plan in writing. And among those without one, 42 percent say its because they dont think they have enough money to merit a formal plan, 22 percent say its too complicated, and 19 percent say they dont have enough time to develop one.









For those seeking to shore up their financial futures, investing, financial advice and financial planning have never been more accessible, said Williams. At Schwab, we talk about the importance of having a plan at times of significant change or transition in lifelike getting married, changing careers or losing a loved one. With the pandemic, we have all collectively experienced a major life event, so its particularly important to take the time to create a plan to help ensure your finances are on track and be ready for whatever comes next in your life. We have spent so much of the last year focusing on getting through today, but were now seeing an opportunity to look ahead and plan for tomorrow.









To begin creating a complimentary financial plan, visit www.schwab.com%2Ffinancial-planning%2Fschwab-plan.









About the Survey









The online survey was conducted by Logica Research from February 1 to February 16, 2021, among a national sample of 1,000 Americans aged 21 to 75. Quotas were set to balance the national sample on key demographic variables. Supporting documentation for any claims or statistical information is available upon request. The margin of error for the national sample is three percentage points. Detailed results can be found here.









1 Federal Reserves Survey of Consumer Finances released in 2020.

