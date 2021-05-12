FMW Media's "New To The Street" TV Commences filming of GlobeX Data Ltd. in 12-Part TV Series; Produces Commercial Ads

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Medias New To The Street business TV show announces that it begins filming GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT).



Jane King, the TV shows host, interviews Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data Ltd., ( SWISF, Financial) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) (GlobeX or the Company) talking about the entity's on-goings and growth throughout the 12-part televised series. Mr. Ghiai and other Company team members discuss the operational fundamentals of the Companys successful secure and encrypted software solution, Sekur , keeping business communications and data safe while utilizing Swiss Privacy Laws.

Mr. Ghiai, CEO, states, All of us at GlobeX Data are excited to be guests interviewed on the New To The Street TV program . We look forward to educating viewers about GlobeX Datas growth of its SekurSafe and Sekur encrypted software solutions.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New To The Street TV, states, I am excited to have GlobeX Data Ltd. and their team of professionals for a 12-part TV series. Their SekurSafe and Sekur encryption communication and data protection software products make them a great guest Company explaining their business to our syndicated TV audiences.

The broadcasting of the filming of New to The Streets interview with GlobeX Data Ltd., can be seen on its Sunday, May 16, 2021, Newsmax TV slot, 10-11 AM ET . Also, the interview can be seen on the Monday, May 17, 2021 broadcast on the Fox Business Network . Future filmed tapes and broadcasting To Be Announced.

FMW Media further announces that it will produce TV commercial ads for GlobeX Data Ltd. introducing their proprietary SekurSafe and Sekur encryption communications software solutions. A national roll-out of commercials to be air 100 times a month on the major cable business networks, Fox Business, Bloomberg, and NewsmaxTV.



About GlobeX Data Ltd.:

GlobeX Data Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide - https://globexdatagroup.com .



Sekuris a Swill secure communication application offering secure and private voice messages, chat, self deleting chat, file transfer and email by any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with other Sekur users. All data traffic is hosted in Switzerland using military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws https://sekur.com .



SekurSafe can securely manage and create encrypted passwords, store and share notes and document of all types, with the protection of Swiss Privacy Laws using military grade encryption - https://sekursafe.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

