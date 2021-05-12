Camping World Announces Acquisition of Boat-N-RV Superstore in South Carolina





Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (Camping World), Americas Recreation Dealer, today announced the acquisition of Boat-N-RV Superstore in Ridgeland, South Carolina. The facility recently underwent renovations and will be open for consumers in the next several weeks.









In February, we announced purchases of two Boat-N-RV Superstore locations in Hamburg, PA and Albany, NY, said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World. I see great value by adding our fifth RV and outdoors location in South Carolina along with our ability to showcase our Overtons brand.









The new SuperCenter, located at 401 Sycamore Dr in Ridgeland just off Interstate 95, will transition to the Gander RV and Outdoors brand and include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories. The facility will also showcase watersports, marine, fishing and boating products and accessories from the Overtons brand.









The Company currently has operating dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has a land acquisition pending in 45 of the 48 contiguous states.









Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.campingworldcareers.com%2F.









About Camping World Holdings, Inc.









Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is Americas largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industrys most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 175 locations in 38 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements about our future development plans, expansions, acquisitions, new store openings, business plans and goals, our expectations regarding market potential, demand for our products and growth strategy are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as may, will, should, expects, plans, anticipates, could, intends, targets, projects, contemplates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential or continue or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the caption Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the SEC on February 26, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.





