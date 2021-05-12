Columbus McKinnon Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Conference Call and Webcast





Columbus+McKinnon+Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results before the markets open on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.









The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.









Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call





Wednesday, May 26, 2021





10:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Phone: 201-493-6780









Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: investors.columbusmckinnon.com









An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call through Wednesday, June 2, 2021. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13718341. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at investors.columbusmckinnon.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.









About Columbus McKinnon









Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at columbusmckinnon.com.





