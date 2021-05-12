Logo
FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-V Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
CRA+International%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting+services, today announced that an auction process will be conducted for FirstEnergy Corp.s (NYSE: FE) Pennsylvania utilities Metropolitan Edison Company (Met-Ed), Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), Pennsylvania Power Company (Penn Power) and West Penn Power Company (West Penn Power) to procure full requirements Default Supply generation service for their Default Service Customers. The auction process will lead up to the auction scheduled for June 28, 2021.



The bidding process will use a descending-price clock auction format. The auction will be managed by Independent Evaluator and Auction Manager CRA International, Inc. The auction is being conducted pursuant to FirstEnergys Pennsylvania Default Service Program (DSPV) as approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. This is the next auction in the DSPV auction series that began in October 2018.



The Information Session for prospective bidders for the June auction is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Instructions on how to join the Webcast session are available on the Information Website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fepaauction.com%2FDocuments%2FBidderInformationSessions.aspx.



Part 1 Applications from prospective bidders will be accepted starting May 13 and are due no later than May 25. For successful Part 1 applicants, the submission window for the Part 2 Application process will be June 1 through June 15.



The product each of the four Companies is procuring in the June DSPV Commercial (Fixed-Price) auction is the 3month commercial class contract (delivery period September through November 2021).



Additional information about the auction process can be found at the Information Website at www.fepaauction.com.



About CRA International, Inc. and its Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice



CRA is a global consulting firm specializing in litigation%2C+regulatory%2C+financial%2C+and+management+consulting. CRA advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings, and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues. Since 1965, clients have engaged CRA for its unique combination of functional expertise and industry knowledge, and for its objective solutions to complex problems. Headquartered in Boston, CRA has offices throughout the world. Detailed information about Charles River Associates, a registered trade name of CRA International, Inc., is available at www.crai.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. CRAs Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice offers businesses, governments, bidders, and other market participants extensive experience in auction and market design, implementation, monitoring, and participation. More information about CRAs Auctions & Competitive Bidding Practice is available at www.auctions.crai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005078/en/

