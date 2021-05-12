Logo
Emerson Donates Sustainable Refrigeration Technologies to Collaborative Market in Food Desert

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global software and technology leader, is donating a unique, sustainable refrigeration architecture developed at its Helix Innovation Center in Dayton, Ohio, to the citys Gem City Market a collaborative grocery store to provide fresh food amid a local food desert.



The Gem City Market, which opens today, is a Dayton Foundation cooperative market initiative to help address food insecurity in downtown Dayton, which has been designated a food desert by the U.S.+Department+of+Agriculture+Economic+Research+Service. Food deserts are defined as regions with a 20% or greater poverty rate and where a third or more of the residents live more than one mile from retail outlets selling healthy and affordable food.



To help ensure safe, high quality food at the market, Emerson is donating its Copeland scroll booster refrigeration architecture the first technology to be commercially developed at Emerson%26rsquo%3Bs+Helix+Innovation+Center in Dayton. Emersons scroll booster technology enables Gem City to combine a low-pressure, low global-warming potential refrigerant with a distributed architecture, which is emerging as a sustainable alternative to large, centralized systems.



This technology will help retailers face the industry challenge of transitioning to lower global warming potential refrigerants to meet their sustainability goals and achieve regulatory compliance. Working to address food insecurity reinforces Emersons company Purpose: We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter and more sustainable.



Creating innovative technologies that help the communities we call home is fundamental to our identity and purpose as a company, said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emersons Commercial & Residential Solutions business. We are proud to put this technology to work and meet a community need in Dayton, where we researched and developed this leading-edge solution.



The industries we serve have long sought environmentally responsible approaches that offer the same high performance. This inventive architecture will make a significant impact for retailers and make advanced refrigeration solutions more accessible for small-format retail stores who want to make sustainable choices.



Emerson, along with business partners Hussmann and Chemours, donated refrigeration equipment in service of this collaborative initiative. Donations include assembly components and 10 low temperature booster systems from Emerson, the assembled refrigeration system from Hussmann and low-GWP refrigerant Opteon XP10 (R-513A) from Chemours.



Click+here to learn more about Gem City Market.



About Emerson



Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

