NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events





NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:









Date:



































Tuesday, May 18, 2021











Conference:



































Piper Sandler RSA Coffee and Chat Security Event











Location:



































Virtual











Participation:



































Coffee and Chat with NETSCOUT from 10:00AM to 10:50AM ET











NETSCOUT Executives:



































Darren Anstee, Security CTO















































Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO



























































Date:



































Thursday, May 20, 2021











Conference:



































Needham Technology & Media Conference











Location:



































Virtual











Participation:



































1x1s Only











NETSCOUT Executives:



































Jean Bua, EVP and CFO















































Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO















































Tony Piazza, Vice President of Corporate Finance













About NETSCOUT









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005305/en/