Sonasoft Announces Brand-New AI Engine SAIBRE

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, CA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Sonasoft Corp. ( SSFT), is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand new AI engine, SAIBRE, completely replacing the previous AI platform, NuGene. SAIBRE leverages Sonasofts patent-pending AI technology to provide end-to-end AI solutions for any company.

The name SAIBRE stands for Sonasoft AI Bot Runtime Engine. We were inspired because it cuts through all the hassle of creating AI bots like a saber.

SAIBRE is a complete AI platform capable of creating, running, monitoring, and maintaining AI bots. It has been designed from the ground up to solve the issues found in the previous NuGene platform. SAIBRE is going to transform how we work with customers, said Mike Khanna, CEO of Sonasoft. SAIBRE is perfect for teams that dont want to invest in building million dollar data science teams but still want to leverage AI transformation. These teams can outsource their AI initiatives to Sonasoft to handle the end-to-end creation of their AI bots all the way from ideation to production.

With SAIBRE, companies can look forward to zero-effort AI. That means zero-effort data science, thanks to our leading team of experts. Zero effort deployments on Sonasofts infrastructure, so there is no impact on your engineering team. And zero effort maintenance, thanks to advanced monitoring, customizable dashboards, and one-click retraining.

When I started to design SAIBRE, I wanted a system that allows AI bots to be created in a simple drag-and-drop manner, says Max Lee, Sonasofts VP of Engineering. As you add elements, the system suggests what you need to add next. Under the hood, it is creating, testing, and deploying fully-functional AI bots. Underpinning all this is our patent-pending approach for creating super-efficient neural networks. The result has superseded all my expectations, and is so effective we now use it for all of our in-house AI projects.

Notes

  1. Sonasoft was founded in Silicon Valley in 2003. For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com
  2. Sonasoft SAIBRE is an end-to-end AI platform that can generate, monitor, and maintain autonomous AI bots.
  3. For investor-specific information, please visit: https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/

Investor Contact:

Josh Rose, Sonasoft Corporation. Phone: (408) 708-4000

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Companys financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Companys financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Companys growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words may, would, will, expect, estimate, anticipate, believe, intend, and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Companys ability to control and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

