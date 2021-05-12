Arena Pharmaceuticals Earns Prime Status from ISS ESG, a Leading Rating Agency for Sustainable Investments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arena Pharmaceuticals Earns Prime Status from ISS ESG, a Leading Rating Agency for Sustainable Investments

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Arena+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced it has been designated Prime in the ISS ESG Corporate Rating, effective as of May 4, 2021. Companies are classified as Prime when their ESG performance exceeds the threshold criteria for companies in its sector, meaning they fulfill ambitious absolute performance requirements.



The ISS ESG Corporate Rating sets the industry standard for sustainable investing and is used by international institutional investors and financial service companies to inform their decisions. According to this rating, Arena tradeable bonds and shares will now qualify for responsible investment.



This rating reinforces our far-reaching efforts to build a vibrant, sustainable enterprise with the ultimate goal of delivering our important medicines to patients who need them, said Laurie Stelzer, Chief Financial Officer of Arena Pharmaceuticals. Our management team, our employees, and our Board of Directors all embrace a long-term commitment to ESG principles for the betterment of our company and the communities we are working in. We are proud to be recognized as not only a sustainable company, but also a sustainable investment.



The Prime status follows the release of Arenas second annual ESG report in April 2021, outlining the Companys long-term commitment to the betterment of society, focusing on patients, employees, the community, the environment, and shareholders.



For more information on the ISS ESG Corporate Rating, please visit: issgovernance.com%2Fesg%2Fratings%2F.



View the full 2021 Arena+ESG+Report on the Arena Investors page: https%3A%2F%2Finvest.arenapharm.com%2F.



About Arena Pharmaceuticals



ARENA+Pharmaceuticals is a team with a singular purpose deliver important medicines to patients.



In a rapidly changing global market, we work with a sense of urgency every day to understand the needs of all our stakeholders, identify bold, sometimes disruptive, ideas to get medicines to patients, and relentlessly execute until it's done.



We are developing a richly diversified portfolio of therapeutic candidates targeting gastroenterology, dermatology and cardiology. Our pipeline includes four investigational medicines in eight indications and eleven ongoing or planned clinical trials. To fuel our growth, we are unlocking the value of our historical GPCR research with a sustainable discovery engine for broad portfolio expansion.



ARENA - Care More. Act Differently.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as will, efforts to, long-term, commitment, purpose, targeting, and planned, and include, without limitation, statements about Arena's ESG initiatives, purpose, work, understanding, ideas, execution, portfolio, and discovery engine. For such statements, Arena claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Arena's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those disclosed in Arena's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to Arenas Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on May 5, 2021. These forward-looking statements represent Arena's judgment as of the time of this release. Arena disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005333/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)