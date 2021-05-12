TOMI Environmental to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

FREDERICK, Md., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMI, the Company) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology Platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), today announced that Dr. Halden Shane, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18 from 12:45 to 1:25PM ET.



Dr. Shane will be available throughout the day for virtual one-on-one meetings with interested investors. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Needham representative or the conference coordinator at: [email protected]

A webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at:

https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/tomz/2298958

A subsequent replay will be available at the webcast link for 30 days following the presentation.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). Represented by the SteraMistbrand of products, iHP produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected].

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]