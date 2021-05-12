Vital Farms to Participate in May Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, ( VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in May:



Tuesday, May 18, 2021: Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum: Vital Farms will host a fireside chat beginning at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time





Vital Farms will host a fireside chat beginning at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, May 20, 2021: BMO Farm to Market Conference: Vital Farms will host a fireside chat beginning at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time



The fireside chats will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations.

Following the Goldman Sachs and BMO discussions, replays will be archived on Vital Farms Investor Relations site for 30 and 90 days, respectively.

About Vital Farms



Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term sustainability of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

