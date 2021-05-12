Jennie-O Turkey Store Announces Launch of Jennie-O® Turkey Burger Blends

WILLMAR, Minn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the most beloved turkey brands in the world, announced today the launch of a new product called Jennie-O turkey burger blends. Made from a combination of white meat turkey, black beans, whole grain rice and pepitas, these carefully selected and nutritious ingredients offer consumers the combined benefits of lean, meat-based and plant-forward protein (15g) and fiber (5g) in one tasty turkey burger.

"We know that people are becoming increasingly interested in adding more plant-focused foods to their diets," said Ryan Moorlag, brand manager at Jennie-O. "Our new turkey burger blends make it easy to marry plant-based ingredients with lean meats."

Jennie-Oturkey burger blends (MSRP $6.99 7.99) contain four, quarter-pound patties per package and can be found in the freezer aisle of retailers in select markets, with more widespread availability coming by the end of the year.

