Jennie-O Turkey Store Announces Launch of Jennie-O® Turkey Burger Blends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

With a unique fusion of ingredients, the new frozen turkey patty allows consumers a delicious and convenient way to add more plant foods to their diets

PR Newswire

WILLMAR, Minn., May 12, 2021

WILLMAR, Minn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the most beloved turkey brands in the world, announced today the launch of a new product called Jennie-O turkey burger blends. Made from a combination of white meat turkey, black beans, whole grain rice and pepitas, these carefully selected and nutritious ingredients offer consumers the combined benefits of lean, meat-based and plant-forward protein (15g) and fiber (5g) in one tasty turkey burger.

JENNIE-O turkey burger blends are made of a carefully selected combination of white meat turkey, black beans, whole grain rice and pepitas to offer consumers the combined benefits of lean, meat-based and plant-forward protein (15g) and fiber (5g) in one tasty turkey burger.

"We know that people are becoming increasingly interested in adding more plant-focused foods to their diets," said Ryan Moorlag, brand manager at Jennie-O. "Our new turkey burger blends make it easy to marry plant-based ingredients with lean meats."

Jennie-Oturkey burger blends (MSRP $6.99 7.99) contain four, quarter-pound patties per package and can be found in the freezer aisle of retailers in select markets, with more widespread availability coming by the end of the year.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.
Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high-quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. JennieO.com

Media Contact:
[email protected]
507-434-6352

The new JENNIE-O turkey burger blends frozen turkey patties allow consumers a delicious and convenient way to add more plant foods to their diets.

Jennie-O logo (PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennie-o-turkey-store-announces-launch-of-jennie-o-turkey-burger-blends-301289525.html

SOURCE Jennie-O Turkey Store

