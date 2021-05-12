Norwegian Cruise Line Unveils Norwegian Prima

MIAMI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line today opened for sale the first of six ships within its highly anticipated next class of vessels, Prima Class, the Brand's first new class of ships in nearly 10 years.

With voyages beginning in summer 2022, Norwegian Prima, the first of the six ships, will be 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and able to accommodate 3,215 guests at double occupancy. The vessel will be a game-changer for NCL, offering guests exciting itineraries, more wide-open spaces, thoughtful and stunning design, a variety of new experiences as well as Norwegian's exceptional service.

Norwegian Prima will offer the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any new cruise ship in the contemporary and premium cruise category, delivering an unrivaled guest experience. She will offer the largest variety of suite categories available at sea with 13 suite categories as well as the largest three-bedroom suites of any new cruise ship and the Brand's largest-ever inside, oceanview and balcony staterooms, including the Brand's largest-ever bathrooms and showers for standard stateroom categories. Norwegian Prima will also offer the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship including more total pool deck space than any other ship in NCL's fleet.

The Haven by Norwegian on Norwegian Prima has been elevated to offer the Brand's most exclusive and centralized suite complex. Spanning eight decks of suites and public areas, the ultra-premium keycard only access ship-within-a-ship concept provides guests with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodations on board. For the first time, the Cruise Line relocated all 107 Haven suites to the aft (the rear of the ship) within close proximity of private elevators exclusively reserved for Haven guests. These elevators rise directly into The Haven public areas on decks 16 and 17. For the first time, every public area in The Haven offers stunning sea and destination views. The Haven Courtyard on Norwegian Prima has been transformed into an expansive Haven Sundeck, boasting a stunning new infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Furthering the elevated experience that places guests first and understanding the important connection they have with the outdoors and proximity to the sea, NCL reimagined its industry pioneering The Waterfront by doubling the space and adding a greater variety of experiences and dining options than ever before by introducing Ocean Boulevard.

Located on deck eight, Ocean Boulevard at 44,000 square feet long, wraps around the entire deck, allowing guests to walk around the entire ship and experience amazing ocean views while having the choice to partake in numerous exceptional outdoor activities.

Indulge Food Hall

As part of the multifaceted experiences offered on Ocean Boulevard, NCL introduced the Brand's first-ever upscale open-air marketplace with Indulge Food Hall. Created to elevate the guest-sensory experience on Norwegian Prima, Indulge Food Hall offers visitors diverse menu items from 11 culinary venues featuring indoor and outdoor seating.

Ocean Boulevard

Adding to the culinary offerings available on Norwegian Prima's Ocean Boulevard, the site will host three additional dining venues offering both indoor and outdoor seating including Onda By Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill.

The Concourse, Infinity Beach, Oceanwalk and La Terraza

Created to be a destination in and of itself within Norwegian Prima and furthering the elevated guest experiences available on Ocean Boulevard, the Company unveiled additional "firsts" for the Brand including The Concourse, an outdoor sculpture garden featuring seven installations that change as the sun sets, making them perfect for photos and social media posts. Guests can also relax at Infinity Beach featuring two infinity pools, one located on each side of the ship and close to the water line, which is an industry-design first. The two Oceanwalk glass bridges, also new to the Brand, will provide guests with photographic, breathtaking views. La Terraza, an open-air lounge, features a quaint retreat for visitors to catch stellar forward-facing sea views.

