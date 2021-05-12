Lazydays Holdings, Inc. To Acquire B. Young RV

TAMPA, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQCM: LAZY) ("Lazydays RV" or "Lazydays") has announced that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire BYRV, Inc. and BYRV Washington, Inc. (collectively "B. Young RV"). B. Young RV has two dealerships strategically located in Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington. B. Young RV has a large presence in the rapidly growing Oregon and Washington markets offering a wide selection of outstanding RV brands including Tiffin, Newmar, Grand Design, Thor, and Forest River. The acquisition of B. Young RV is expected to be finalized within 90 days.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our intent to acquire B. Young RV as we continue to execute our geographic expansion strategy," stated William P. Murnane, Chairman and CEO of Lazydays. "The Pacific Northwest is one of the largest RV markets in the country, and Bruce Young has built an outstanding organization and a very well run operation. We are delighted that Bruce has chosen Lazydays to guide B. Young RV into the future, and we will do our best to honor his outstanding stewardship and leadership with continued success. We are very excited to welcome B. Young RV and its tremendous team into the Lazydays' family of dealerships."

"I am very excited to hand the keys to B. Young RV over to Lazydays," commented Bruce Young, owner of B. Young RV. "I have reached a point in my life where I want to focus on and enjoy my many interests outside the RV business. The culture of Lazydays and its focus on customers and employees makes it a perfect match for the outstanding team we have built at B. Young RV. I have great love and admiration for the B. Young RV team and want to thank them for helping build and grow these wonderful dealerships. I am confident the B. Young RV team and Lazydays will do great things together," stated Mr. Young.

Lazydays currently operates twelve dealerships in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Indiana; and operates a dedicated Service Center location near Houston, Texas.

