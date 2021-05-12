Logo
Federal Realty Investment Trust Named One of Commercial Real Estate's Best Places to Work in 2021 by GlobeSt.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Best-in-class REIT is recognized for its commitment to the well-being and success of its employees

PR Newswire

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2021

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) announced that GlobeSt. has honored the company as one of commercial real estate's Best Places to Work in 2021. The annual series identifies and recognizes the most respected, rewarding workplaces that achieve outstanding performance.

Federal Realty GlobeSt. Commercial Real Estate Best Places to Work 2021

"Even through these challenging times, our team has exhibited continued resiliency, collaboration and innovation"

"We know that we are the strong organization that we are today because of our best asset our people; so to hear that our employees view Federal as a great place to work is incredibly validating, more so given the unique circumstances of 2020," said Don Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Federal Realty. "Even through these challenging times, our team has exhibited continued resiliency, collaboration and innovation, which is made possible by being the connected and engaged workforce that we strive to be."

As a trusted source of insight into the commercial real estate community, GlobeSt. recognizes firms for their outstanding performance on quality of leadership and organization, company culture, and overall employee trust and satisfaction.

As one of the oldest REITs in the US, Federal Realty has continually modified its practices to persevere as not only a successful company, but also a favorable place to work. The company offers a team-oriented, motivated environment where employees share a passion to succeed. It offers professional development opportunities, internal promotions, wellness initiatives, ample charitable opportunities, clear channels of communication, robust benefit plans, 401k match, flexible hours and more, to its dedicated workforce.

In addition to offering a quarterly employee recognition program, as well as reimbursements for industry licensures, Federal Realty further encourages employees to continue professional growth through its internal platform, [email protected], which offers professional training via online courses, webinars, books and audiobooks.

In addition to achieving not laying off any employees or modifying pay for any employees, throughout the pandemic, Federal Realty has continued to support employee wellness by promoting its virtual telemedicine and healthcare platform, as well as its employee assistance program, which provides confidential solutions for mental health management, caregiving support, financial/legal advice and more, to further enhance work/life balance.

To learn more about careers at Federal Realty, visit www.federalrealty.com/careers.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,900 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Investor Relations Senior Manager

301.998.8265

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Corporate Communications Manager

301.998.8316

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-named-one-of-commercial-real-estates-best-places-to-work-in-2021-by-globest-301289322.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust

