T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For April 2021

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.59 trillion as of April 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $5.9 billion in April 2021 and $11.5 billion for the year-to-date period ended April 30, 2021. These client transfers include $5.2 billion and $10.1 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during April and the year-to-date period.

The firm's assets under management as of April 30, 2021, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

4/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds











Equity

$ 539



$ 512



$ 498

Fixed income, including money market

84



82



79

Multi-asset(b)

227



222



217





850



816



794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity

428



406



397

Fixed income, including money market

91



90



89

Multi-asset(b)

224



206



190





743



702



676

Total assets under management

$ 1,593



$ 1,518



$ 1,470

Target date retirement products

$ 372



$ 352



$ 332







(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment



(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

4/30/2021

3/31/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 708



$ 677



$ 661

Fixed income, including money market

142



139



133





850



816



794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity and blended assets

604



568



546

Fixed income, including money market

139



134



130





743



702



676

Total assets under management

$ 1,593



$ 1,518



$ 1,470



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

