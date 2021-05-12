Logo
Globant Acquires The European Digital Marketing Consultancy Firm HABITANT

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

- With this operation, Globant reinforces its portfolio and capabilities in digital marketing, MAdTech and Digital Sales.

PR Newswire

LUXEMBURG, May 12, 2021

LUXEMBURG, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of HABITANT, a consulting firm specializing in digital marketing strategy, Paid Media, MAdTech and Digital Sales. With this acquisition, Globant reinforces its expansion plans in Europe.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant)

The operation strengthens Globant's capabilities across digital marketing, paid media, digital sales, as well as other areas including product design, strategy, communication, data and technology with a strong focus on generating high-impact results.

"Organizations are challenged to reinvent themselves, to find new ways to reach their audiences and create engaging experiences," said Martin Migoya, CEO and Co-Founder of Globant. "HABITANT's work integrating disciplines such as digital marketing, technology, design, creativity, innovation and data is a great complement to continue developing unique strategies and solutions that generate long-term transformations."

HABITANT, based in Madrid, Barcelona and Logroo, is a company specialized in solving business challenges through the design of digital marketing strategies, product design, design services and UI / UX experiences, paid media and digital sales, among others. With more than 100 consultants, works for a wide range of brands in different sectors including Iberdrola, Virgin Telco, Estrella Galicia, La Liga, Grupo Mutua Madrilea, Juegos ONCE, Shop Disney and La Caixa, along with others.

"We are excited to take this step forward and become part of Globant, a global company of reference with a completely end-to-end approach, in terms of applying design and technology to cover the digital and cognitive transformation needs of organizations," said Pepe Chamorro, Co-Founder and CEO of HABITANT. "HABITANT's bet on the integration of disciplines is essential in its approach to today's digital marketing and business needs, being a key complement in the vision of preparing organizations for the future."

Martn Umaran, Co-Founder and President for EMEA said: "With this acquisition, Globant deepens its commitment in the region and expands its capabilities based on innovation, creativity and technology. With this operation we will be enhancing our value proposition not only in Europe, but also around the world."

Contact: [email protected]

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 16,250 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information visit www.globant.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-acquires-the-european-digital-marketing-consultancy-firm-habitant-301289769.html

SOURCE Globant

