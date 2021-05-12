Real Luck Group Ltd's Luckbox shortlisted for two EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSXV: LUCK) (OTC: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), a leading provider of licensed, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce it has been shortlisted in two categories at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2021 .

The EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards reward the most innovative and creative operators and affiliates in the online gaming industry, recognizing those who have pushed themselves to bring something new to the industry in the last 12 months.

Luckbox has been shortlisted in the Innovative Start-up and Innovation In Esports categories, with winners due to be announced on June 30, 2021.

Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards in 2020.

Luckbox CEO Thomas Rosander said: "We are thrilled and honoured to be in the running for these awards, amongst the most prestigious marketing accolades in the igaming industry. Despite a limited marketing budget leading until Q2 2021, our team has shown tremendous creativity and innovation in both marketing and product development to be selected for this shortlist. This work has given us a solid foundation to build upon. Our recent financing, which was in high demand, means we are now capitalized to spend significantly on marketing for the first time, which enables us to scale up these initial successes."

Real Luck Group would like to wish all nominees the best of luck.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

