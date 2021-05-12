Logo
Jade Mills Lists Sylvester Stallone's World-Class Contemporary Mediterranean Compound with Spectacular Views for $85 Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2021

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Luxury Ambassador Jade Mills, Beverly Hills' leading real estate professional affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Beverly Hills, has announced the listing of Sylvester Stallone's world-class contemporary Mediterranean compound with spectacular views for $85,000,000. Offering complete privacy located in Beverly Hills, Calif., the approximately 21,000-square-foot residence includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. See the property here.

Sylvester Stallones world-class contemporary Mediterranean compound listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty for $85,000,000. Photo Credit: Photo by Anthony Barcelo.

"Poised on a sprawling nearly 3.5-acre site in the exclusive guard-gated enclave of North Beverly Park, this estate is a world unto itself. From the moment you enter the large motorcourt, you're transported to the Italian Riviera," said Mills. "The property's walls of French doors and windows allow the light-filled environment to integrate with the beautiful, lush exterior while highlighting the expansive panoramic city and canyon views from every room, providing an exceptional lifestyle with ideal space for both luxurious living and lavish entertaining."

Built in 1994 by architect Edward Granzbach, the estate encompasses an exquisite two-story foyer, step-down formal living room, formal dining room, family room, office, two powder rooms and massive kitchen with double island and breakfast room. Other amenities include a professional screening room, gym, cigar room with an air-filtration system and lavish custom bar. Among the six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the main house are the gorgeous master suite complete with custom dual baths, sauna, steam room and office with terrace.

Designed by Richard Landry, the two-story guesthouse is its own residence complete with living room, dining area, full kitchen and two suites. In addition to an air-conditioned 8-car garage and art studio, the spectacular grounds offer an exceptional resort-style setting with abundant expansive lawns, patios, putting green and impressive infinity pool and spa, all overlooking shimmering vistas. The property is co-listed with Kurt Rapaport at Westside Estate Agency.

To view the home, contact Jade Mills at 310-285-7508 or [email protected].

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California, the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Southern California, operates 61 offices with approximately 4,189 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304.

Media Contact:
Leah Wright, Coldwell Banker Realty, 973-437-3084 or [email protected]
Marisa Vallbona, 619-708-7990, [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Coldwell Banker Global Luxury)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jade-mills-lists-sylvester-stallones-world-class-contemporary-mediterranean-compound-with-spectacular-views-for-85-million-301289659.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

