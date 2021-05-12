Jade Mills Lists Sylvester Stallone's World-Class Contemporary Mediterranean Compound with Spectacular Views for $85 Million

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Luxury Ambassador Jade Mills, Beverly Hills' leading real estate professional affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Beverly Hills, has announced the listing of Sylvester Stallone's world-class contemporary Mediterranean compound with spectacular views for $85,000,000. Offering complete privacy located in Beverly Hills, Calif., the approximately 21,000-square-foot residence includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. See the property here.

"Poised on a sprawling nearly 3.5-acre site in the exclusive guard-gated enclave of North Beverly Park, this estate is a world unto itself. From the moment you enter the large motorcourt, you're transported to the Italian Riviera," said Mills. "The property's walls of French doors and windows allow the light-filled environment to integrate with the beautiful, lush exterior while highlighting the expansive panoramic city and canyon views from every room, providing an exceptional lifestyle with ideal space for both luxurious living and lavish entertaining."

Built in 1994 by architect Edward Granzbach, the estate encompasses an exquisite two-story foyer, step-down formal living room, formal dining room, family room, office, two powder rooms and massive kitchen with double island and breakfast room. Other amenities include a professional screening room, gym, cigar room with an air-filtration system and lavish custom bar. Among the six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the main house are the gorgeous master suite complete with custom dual baths, sauna, steam room and office with terrace.

Designed by Richard Landry, the two-story guesthouse is its own residence complete with living room, dining area, full kitchen and two suites. In addition to an air-conditioned 8-car garage and art studio, the spectacular grounds offer an exceptional resort-style setting with abundant expansive lawns, patios, putting green and impressive infinity pool and spa, all overlooking shimmering vistas. The property is co-listed with Kurt Rapaport at Westside Estate Agency.

To view the home, contact Jade Mills at 310-285-7508 or [email protected].

