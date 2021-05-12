Logo
Micro Focus and Microsoft Collaborate to Deliver Cloud and Digital Transformation Strategies for Government Agencies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Long-standing partnership aligns Micro Focus' Application Modernization and Connectivity (AMC) portfolio with the Microsoft Azure platform for state and local governments

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Microsoft to help reduce government clients' infrastructure costs by bridging existing and emerging technologies to transform and modernize. As state and local government agencies work to provide reliable services to their citizens in a cost-effective way, this partnership with Microsoft provides a reliable and scalable strategy for enabling mainframe applications to run on Microsoft Azure.

MF FINAL (PRNewsfoto/Micro Focus)

"When undertaking a digital transformation initiative, it's important that the right partners and technologies are chosen to support long-term success," said Neil Fowler, Micro Focus General Manager of Application Modernization and Connectivity. "With Micro Focus and Microsoft's collaboration, government clients can reduce costs and extract maximum value from their existing core systems, as opposed to risky 'rip and replace' initiatives."

"Modernization of core agency mainframe systems is critical to ensuring that the vitality and flexibility they need to efficiently serve their citizens is always available, now more than ever," said Bob Ellsworth, Director Mainframe Transformation at Microsoft. "Micro Focus is a long-standing partner of Microsoft and our combined technology provides a proven, robust and cost-effective path to mainframe modernization for our State and Local Government customers."

The delivery of new value from core systems ensures short-term resilience while supporting long-term business success. With 92% of IT leaders regarding their COBOL applications as strategic to their business, this collaboration helps to deliver digital transformation strategies that maximize business potential and ensure continued innovation. In the case of one government client, Micro Focus and Microsoft delivered close to 90% operational cost savings and completed the project 10 months ahead of schedule.

As digital transformation continues to drive strategic business change, this collaboration with Microsoft is one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers build on what already works and take a high tech, low drama approach to transformation.

Additional Information
Learn more about the Micro Focus and Microsoft collaboration with this blog post and landing page.

Micro Focus is a Microsoft Gold partner with competencies achieved in Application Development, Application Integration, Datacenter, and Data Analytics. As a managed Microsoft co-sell partner, Microsoft and Micro Focus work together to enable customers to take advantage of cloud computing on Azure.

About Microsoft
Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Micro Focus
Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower 40,000 customers worldwide to run, transform, and adapt. With a comprehensive portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, Micro Focus delivers pragmatic, customer-centric solutions to bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies and enable organizations to achieve Smart Digital Transformation. That's High Tech, Low Drama.

Join Micro Focus on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocus Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Warble, [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-focus-and-microsoft-collaborate-to-deliver-cloud-and-digital-transformation-strategies-for-government-agencies-301289382.html

SOURCE Micro Focus

