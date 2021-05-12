Comerica Appoints Sonya Trac National Asian American Business Development Manager; Moves $2.5 Million in Deposits to Asian American Minority Depository Institution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Comerica Appoints Sonya Trac National Asian American Business Development Manager; Moves $2.5 Million in Deposits to Asian American Minority Depository Institution

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 12, 2021

DALLAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Bank announced it has appointed Sonya Trac as National Asian American Business Development Manager to support its ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with Asian American business leaders, entrepreneurs and communities across its five primary markets of California, Texas, Michigan, Arizona and Florida. These responsibilities are an extension of Trac's current role as Vice President, External Affairs Northern California. Additionally, Comerica is depositing $2.5 million into Asian American Minority Depository Institution (MDI) Royal Business Bank of Los Angeles, Calif.

Sonya Trac, Comerica Bank National Asian American Business Development Manager

Sonya Trac
As National Asian American Business Development Manager, Trac will collaborate with Comerica's Asian American Pacific Islander Business Resource Groups, Chief Diversity Officer Nate Bennett, and Chief Community Officer Irvin Ashford, Jr. to identify and build partnerships with Asian American nonprofit organizations and community partners across the bank's national footprint.

Trac, who joined Comerica in October 2018, has demonstrated her passion for improving local communities throughout her career. She previously held management positions at Silicon Valley Children's Fund and TeenForce. Trac has also volunteered with numerous nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Clara County.

"Sonya has successfully demonstrated her leadership in Northern California, and we are pleased to leverage her strengths in engaging our Asian American Pacific Islander communities across all our markets," said Ashford, Jr. "Comerica is only as strong as the communities we serve, and it remains business critical to ensure we are meeting the needs of our diverse communities."

"I am truly passionate about serving our communities and providing opportunities to strengthen businesses," said Trac. "I look forward to working with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, our bankers, local Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions to identify innovative solutions to support Asian American business' needs."

$2.5 Million in Deposits to Asian American MDI
Comerica is responding to the growing need of access to capital in the Asian American community by establishing a partnership with Royal Business Bank. The partnership includes $2.5 million in deposits to Royal Business Bank for its efforts to support access to capital and foster economic viability in the markets it serves.

This is the latest in a string of partnerships Comerica has established with MDIs across its five-state footprint. Last year, Comerica announced it was placing $10 million in deposits to four MDIs across California, Michigan and Texas. Deposits of $2.5 million were provided to First Independence Bank in Detroit, Mich.; Broadway Federal Bank in Los Angeles, Calif.; Unity National Bank in Houston, Texas; and Commercial Bank of California in Irvine, Calif.

In March, Comerica and the Comerica Charitable Foundation announced it would invest approximately $16 million to support small businesses and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $16 million, $12 million will be directed to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to provide critical financial aid to small and micro businesses in low- to moderate-income communities. The $16 million investment is in addition to the $11 million provided in 2020 that was directed toward small business relief and assisting nonprofits with essential needs.

Asian Senior Citizens Anti-Violence Initiative
Addressing the alarming rise in racially motivated violence targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities has been the focus in 2021. Comerica launched the Asian Senior Citizens Anti-Violence Initiative, providing $100,000 in contributions and in-kind volunteer support to Asian American nonprofit organizations. The campaign launched in the California market with support provided to APA Family Support Services, Asian Pacific Islander Small Business Program and Koreatown Youth + Community Center. Part of the initiative included supplying 1,000 personal safety alarms, as well as supporting personal and financial security programs that address elder abuse and fraud prevention.

"Diversity is not only reflected in our internal policies, but we also continue to carry it outward in how we conduct business," said Bennett. "We look forward to forging new partnerships and building upon the relationships we currently have in place."

Diverse Leadership & Outreach
Trac joins Summer Faussette as Comerica's latest Business Development Manager to help Comerica build upon its success in serving diverse communities. In March, Comerica announced Faussette as the National African American Business Development Manager. Monica L. Martinez continues to serve as the National Hispanic Business Development leader.

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $86.3 billion as of March 31, 2020.

Comerica logo. (PRNewsFoto/Comerica Bank) (PRNewsfoto/Comerica Bank)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comerica-appoints-sonya-trac-national-asian-american-business-development-manager-moves-2-5-million-in-deposits-to-asian-american-minority-depository-institution-301289831.html

SOURCE Comerica Bank

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)