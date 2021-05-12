MGM Resorts Returning To Full Gaming Floor Occupancy At Las Vegas Properties

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International ("MGM Resorts") (NYSE: MGM) announced today that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to 100 percent occupancy and no social distancing on the gaming floors located inside the company's Las Vegas Strip properties. Those properties include:

Bellagio Resort & Casino

ARIA Resort & Casino

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino

Park MGM

The Mirage Hotel & Casino

New York-New York Hotel & Casino

Luxor Hotel and Casino

Excalibur Hotel & Casino

"This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas' incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to fully reopen our community," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. "We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community. This vital work must continue for us to defeat this virus, and MGM Resorts is committed to doing our part to get it done."

The waiver was granted based on MGM Resorts' work to vaccinate its workforce and applies only to gaming floors. Current 80 percent occupancy restrictions and three-feet social distancing policies remain in effect outside of the gaming floors, including at restaurants, pools and other non-gaming areas and activities. Additional health and safety protocols will continue, including applicable mask mandates, based on regulatory requirements and expert guidance.

MGM Resorts has made vaccinating its workforce, partners and the surrounding community one of its top priorities and has taken comprehensive steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The company's ongoing vaccination efforts include:

ON-SITE VACCINATIONS: MGM Resorts piloted the Las Vegas Strip's first on-site vaccine clinic for employees, using Community Ambulance as its provider at no cost to employees. Located inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, MGM Resorts' clinic has vaccinated thousands of employees, their families, third-party partners and entertainers. MGM Resorts has also partnered with Community Ambulance to do pop-up vaccine clinics at every one of its Las Vegas properties to remove even more barriers for employees to receive the vaccine.

VACCINE INCENTIVE CAMPAIGN: To further increase vaccination rates among its employees, MGM Resorts launched the internal "Show Your Vaxx" incentive campaign. By uploading their CDC vaccination cards into MGM Resorts' internal portal, employees are entered into drawings for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including show tickets, restaurant vouchers, spa vouchers, hotel stays/experiences and cash. The program is designed to reward employees who have been vaccinated with both monetary prizes and the chance to enjoy the very best that MGM Resorts has to offer, free of charge.

VACCINE EDUCATION CAMPAIGN: As employees became eligible for vaccination, MGM Resorts launched an internal education campaign, "Get the Facts About the Vaxx" a robust employee-focused campaign designed to emphasize the importance of vaccination to the community's health and economic recovery. The campaign featured video content and testimonials from community and company leaders promoting the benefits of vaccination and its role as an essential tool for defeating COVID-19.

