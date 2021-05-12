Logo
MGM Resorts Returning To Full Gaming Floor Occupancy At Las Vegas Properties

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nevada Gaming Control Board approves waiver allowing 100% occupancy and no social distancing at MGM Resorts' Las Vegas gaming floors

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International ("MGM Resorts") (NYSE: MGM) announced today that the Nevada Gaming Control Board has approved a return to 100 percent occupancy and no social distancing on the gaming floors located inside the company's Las Vegas Strip properties. Those properties include:

  • Bellagio Resort & Casino
  • ARIA Resort & Casino
  • MGM Grand Hotel & Casino
  • Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
  • Park MGM
  • The Mirage Hotel & Casino
  • New York-New York Hotel & Casino
  • Luxor Hotel and Casino
  • Excalibur Hotel & Casino

"This is yet another major milestone in Las Vegas' incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to fully reopen our community," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. "We will continue working to vaccinate as many people as possible and remain vigilant with health and safety protocols designed to protect our employees, guests and community. This vital work must continue for us to defeat this virus, and MGM Resorts is committed to doing our part to get it done."

The waiver was granted based on MGM Resorts' work to vaccinate its workforce and applies only to gaming floors. Current 80 percent occupancy restrictions and three-feet social distancing policies remain in effect outside of the gaming floors, including at restaurants, pools and other non-gaming areas and activities. Additional health and safety protocols will continue, including applicable mask mandates, based on regulatory requirements and expert guidance.

MGM Resorts has made vaccinating its workforce, partners and the surrounding community one of its top priorities and has taken comprehensive steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The company's ongoing vaccination efforts include:

ON-SITE VACCINATIONS: MGM Resorts piloted the Las Vegas Strip's first on-site vaccine clinic for employees, using Community Ambulance as its provider at no cost to employees. Located inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, MGM Resorts' clinic has vaccinated thousands of employees, their families, third-party partners and entertainers. MGM Resorts has also partnered with Community Ambulance to do pop-up vaccine clinics at every one of its Las Vegas properties to remove even more barriers for employees to receive the vaccine.

VACCINE INCENTIVE CAMPAIGN: To further increase vaccination rates among its employees, MGM Resorts launched the internal "Show Your Vaxx" incentive campaign. By uploading their CDC vaccination cards into MGM Resorts' internal portal, employees are entered into drawings for a chance to win a variety of prizes, including show tickets, restaurant vouchers, spa vouchers, hotel stays/experiences and cash. The program is designed to reward employees who have been vaccinated with both monetary prizes and the chance to enjoy the very best that MGM Resorts has to offer, free of charge.

VACCINE EDUCATION CAMPAIGN: As employees became eligible for vaccination, MGM Resorts launched an internal education campaign, "Get the Facts About the Vaxx" a robust employee-focused campaign designed to emphasize the importance of vaccination to the community's health and economic recovery. The campaign featured video content and testimonials from community and company leaders promoting the benefits of vaccination and its role as an essential tool for defeating COVID-19.

About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:


Investment Community

News Media

JIM FREEMAN

BRIAN AHERN

Senior Vice President, Capital Markets and Strategy

Director of Media Relations

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-returning-to-full-gaming-floor-occupancy-at-las-vegas-properties-301289746.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

