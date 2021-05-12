Flex and EMist Quickly Ramp Production of Cordless TruElectrostatic™ Disinfectant Sprayers to Address Heightened Consumer Health & Safety Expectations

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created new consumer expectations of the health and safety of physical spaces they encounter and visit. To help meet an exponential increase in demand for its disinfecting products, EMist turned to Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), a global manufacturing and supply chain leader, to quickly and substantially ramp up production of its EX-7000 Backpack Disinfectant Sprayer.

Leveraging its advanced manufacturing technologies and global expertise, Flex's design engineers suggested design changes to make manufacturing more efficient before producing thousands of sprayers at Flex's South Carolina facility. EMist approved the changes, and 67 days after the engagement began, the first units rolled off the assembly line and into the hands of users around the globe. A typical product ramp takes approximately 120 days.

According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, nearly 80 percent of Americans said they want the emphasis on cleanliness of businesses and physical spaces they visit to continue. The EPA has stated, "Electrostatic spraying has drawn increased interest through the public health emergency because of the need to disinfect large indoor spaces (e.g., schools, offices, businesses) or areas with many surfaces. Unlike conventional spraying methods, electrostatic sprayers apply a positive charge to liquid disinfectants as they pass through the nozzle. The positively charged disinfectant is attracted to negatively charged surfaces, which allows for efficient coating of hard nonporous surfaces."

The EMist EX-7000 is the industry's first and only intelligent electrostatic disinfectant sprayer. Using advanced EPIX Charge Detect Technology (grounding is not required), the system ensures even application, increased coverage, and reduced chemical and labor costs. The patented Backpack weighs just 8.1 pounds empty (51 percent lighter than other systems), is cordless, and can cover up to 44,300 high touch point square feet.

"As the world begins to regain its footing and works to reduce the transmission of infections from environmental surfaces, public-facing facilities, such as workplaces, schools and childcare, public transportation, sports, hospitality, and healthcare will be under greater scrutiny to keep their facilities safe and healthy," said Joshua Robertson, president of EMist. "Many so-called 'electrostatic' sprayers have appeared on the market as a result of the pandemic. These sprayers are unproven and unpatented. EMist TruElectrostatic disinfectant sprayers are patented and were used in the 2014 Ebola crisis."

"From the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, we worked closely with our customers and suppliers to help manufacture products that improve the safety and quality of people's lives," said David Moezidis, president of Lifestyle business at Flex. "We are grateful for the opportunity to share our manufacturing services and expertise with EMist, helping them make design changes that sped up production on the facility floor and delivered a critical product to market in rapid time. We look forward to building on this relationship with EMist moving forward."

The demand for EMist's TruElectrostatic disinfectant sprayers has been so strong the company has also partnered with Flex on the EPIX360 product line. Like the EX-7000, the EPIX360 maintains the EPIX Charge Detect Technology. This cordless, handheld electrostatic disinfectant sprayer can disinfect up to 4,000 high touch point square feet 75 percent faster while using 75 percent less chemical.

"Working with Flex has enabled us to scale production in a way that would have been unimaginable without their help," Robertson added.

