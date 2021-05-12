Coway Announces Financial Results for Q1 FY2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coway Announces Financial Results for Q1 FY2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2021

  • For the first quarter of FY2021, Coway reported total revenue of KRW 879.0 billion (+14.3% YoY), operating profit of KRW 170.7 billion (+23.0% YoY), and net profit of KRW 125.8 billion (+23.8% YoY)
  • Overseas subsidiaries had revenue of KRW 294.2 billion (+56.4% YoY), with the total number of overseas accounts exceeding the 2 million mark
  • Innovative product launches and strategic marketing drove growth in the domestic market

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., a leading environmental home appliances company, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

"Exciting new products and impactful marketing campaigns propelled our performance, both domestically and internationally," said Soon Tae Kim, chief financial officer of Coway. "To drive long-term growth, we'll continue to focus on our competitiveness in the domestic market while expanding further into overseas markets."

Coway reported the following earnings:

  • First-quarter revenue: KRW 879.0 billion (+14.3% YoY)
  • First-quarter operating profit: KRW 170.7 billion (+23.0% YoY)
  • First-quarter net profit: KRW 125.8 billion (+23.8% YoY)

The reported figures are taken from the consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statement.

The consolidated revenue for domestic environmental home appliance sales reached KRW 538.5 billion thanks to a stable rise in rental accounts. The number of domestic rental sales was 321,000, with 6.36 million accounts in Korea.

Overseas subsidiaries reported revenue of KRW 294.2 billion for the first quarter, up 56.4% year over year. Malaysia and the USA, the standout overseas subsidiaries, performed highly in Q1, reporting KRW 240.4 billion (+56.8% YoY) and KRW 42.9 billion (+57.9% YoY), respectively. The total number of overseas accounts has increased by 32.7% to now reach 2.1 million, breaking the 2 million mark.

The company's total rental accounts for the first quarter of 2021 have risen by 560,000 to 8.46 million. The overall success of overseas business accounts was a key driver here.

Coway Financial Result

For additional details about Coway's financial performance, please visit the company's Investor Relations page.

About Coway Co., Ltd.
Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, and China, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Coway Co., Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-announces-financial-results-for-q1-fy2021-301289597.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)