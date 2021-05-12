Logo
Purple Innovation Boosts Research & Development With New Sleep Innovation Lab

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

The comfort innovation brand doubles down on product R&D, welcoming Dr. Michael Breus as company's first Chief Sleep Advisor

PR Newswire

LEHI, Utah, May 12, 2021

LEHI, Utah, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, LLC, the operating subsidiary of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), and the creator of the renowned Purple Mattress today announced the expansion of the company's sleep innovation research, which will focus on conducting sleep studies that inform product development and innovation. Dr. Michael Breus, PhD, a double board-certified clinical sleep specialist (Diplomat of The American Board of Sleep Medicine), will lead the research as Purple's first Chief Sleep Advisor.

Purple (PRNewsfoto/Purple Innovation, Inc.)

"Purple's products are backed by decades of scientific research and we're excited to expand our research arm, supercharging our product innovation," said Joe Megibow, Purple CEO. "We're thrilled to bring Dr. Breus onboard to help lead our research efforts. His years of experience and deep expertise in sleep medicine and technology will help Purple continue innovating and delivering on the promise of giving people the best night's sleep of their life."

"Purple's hyper-elastic polymer is like nothing I have seen in all my years as a sleep researcher and clinician," said Dr. Michael Breus, Purple's Chief Sleep Advisor. "Mattresses and pillows are the two most influential products on sleep, period. Our science will show that integrating the Purple Grid into these products is a true innovation in comfort, support and sleep itself. Purple's innovative material gives people a great sleep, night after night."

Purple's sleep research will focus on developing and implementing sleep studies to identify innovations that optimize for the best night's sleep possible. Dr. Breus will work closely with Purple's innovations team to develop and test new comfort innovation products, taking meaningful steps forward in measuring sleep performance in the years ahead.

Dr. Breus is the only board-certified Sleep Specialist worldwide who has a history in both pillow and mattress development and 20+ years of clinical experience seeing patients. He regularly serves as an expert resource for national news about the science of sleep.

To learn more about Dr. Breus, check out https://purple.com/blog.

About Purple
Purpleis a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer gel technology underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visitpurple.com.

Media Contact
Misty Bond, PR Director, Purple
[email protected]
385-498-1851

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-boosts-research--development-with-new-sleep-innovation-lab-301286764.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

