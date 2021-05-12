SciSparc to Support 31st Annual ICRS Symposium on Cannabinoids Special Event

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd.) (OTCQB: SPRCY) ("SciSparc" or the "Company"), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments, today announced it will take part and support the 31st Annual International Cannabinoid Research Society Symposium on the Cannabinoids. This year the event will be held in Jerusalem, Israel on June 21-24, 2021. SciSparc will sponsor an event celebrating the groundbreaking work of cannabinoid pioneer, Prof. Raphael Mechoulam, in honor of his 90th birthday.

SciSparc's technology platforms are based on the "entourage effect" phenomenon, first discovered in 1998 by Prof. Mechoulam, who is Professor Emeritus of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Institute for Drug Research, and is globally acknowledged as the father of cannabinoid research.

SciSparc's proprietary combinations of CannAmide and Cannabinoids create the entourage effect, which results in synergy. Using the entourage effect phenomenon, SciSparc is seeking to increase efficiency and lower dosage with fewer side effects. Under the Entourage Platform, the Company has developed various combination drug candidates consisting of predefined cannabinoid or a cannabis extract and CannAmide. Moreover, SciSparc is now developing SCI-160, a novel pharmaceutical preparation containing a CB2 receptor agonist for the treatment of pain, synthesized by Prof. Mechoulam.



The ICRS is a non-political, non-religious organization dedicated to scientific research in all fields of cannabinoids, cannabis and the endogenous cannabinoid system, with more than 650 international members, representing 50+ countries, researching the endogenous, plant-derived and synthetic cannabinoids and related bioactive lipids. For more information: www.ICRS2021.org or www.ICRS.com

About SciSparc (OTCQB: SPRCY):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 (formerly THX-110) for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; SCI-160 (formerly THX-160) for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 (formerly THX-210) for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and Spectrum Epilepticus.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential of the Entourage Effect phenomenon to increase efficiency and lower dosage with fewer side effects. Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +972-3-6167055

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scisparc-to-support-31st-annual-icrs-symposium-on-cannabinoids-special-event-301289726.html

SOURCE SciSparc Ltd.