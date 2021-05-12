U.S. Gold Corp. to Present Advancements in its Mining Assets at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on May 14th

Company to provide updates on 2021 Summer Field Season Program at the CK Gold Project and exploration plans for the Maggie Creek, Keystone and Challis Gold Projects

ELKO, Nev., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that the Company will participate at an upcoming Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, being held virtually on May 13-14, 2021.

Edward Karr, U.S. Gold Corp.'s Founder is scheduled to present at 10:10 a.m. E.T. on May 14, and will be available for questions after his presentation.

Details

Event: Benzinga Virtual Global SmallCap Conference

Dates: May 13-14, 2021

Time: 10:1010:30 a.m. ET

Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqVhCXiznUE

The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small Cap companies, investors, and traders, helping attendees learn about small cap investing with clearly defined educational modules and take a look at a curated group of small cap investment opportunities. The conference also will help connect small cap companies with the global small cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

Institutional investors who would like to attend U.S. Gold Corp.'s presentation can register now at: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/global/

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates available on the US. Gold Corp. website. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-present-advancements-in-its-mining-assets-at-the-benzinga-global-small-cap-conference-on-may-14th-301289455.html

