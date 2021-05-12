CME Group Announces Record Copper Options Volume on May 10

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that a record 25,010 Copper options contracts were traded on May 10, 2021, surpassing the previous record of 16,029 contracts set on November 7, 2019.

"As economies reopen and boost their investments in infrastructure and sustainable energy initiatives, we are increasingly seeing our customers utilize the transparency and liquidity of our Copper options markets to manage their price risk," said Young-Jin Chang, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "CME Group is home to the world's leading commodities marketplace, and we remain focused on providing our customers with the benchmark metals products they need to manage today's fast-evolving metals markets."

Copper options are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information on CME Group's Copper options, please visit here.

