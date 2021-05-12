Logo
Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on May 19th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

What:

First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When:

9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Where:

Visit Lowe's Investor Relations website at ir.lowes.com

Click on Quarterly Earnings and then select First Quarter 2021

How:

Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 19, 2021 through August 17, 2021 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on Q1 2021 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

Contacts:

Shareholder /Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:


Kate Pearlman

Ben Boyd


704-775-3856

917-423-5010


[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lowes-companies-inc-to-host-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-may-19th-301289719.html

SOURCE Lowe's Companies, Inc.

