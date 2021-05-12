Interface Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Interface (NAS:TILE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.73 per share and the market cap of $805.1 million, Interface stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Interface is shown in the chart below.

Because Interface is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 5.5% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Interface has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, which is worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. The overall financial strength of Interface is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Interface is poor. This is the debt and cash of Interface over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Interface has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.1 billion and earnings of $0.63 a share. Its operating margin is 6.31%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Interface at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Interface over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Interface's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. Interface's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -78.9%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Interface's ROIC is 8.05 while its WACC came in at 9.57. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Interface is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of Interface (NAS:TILE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances. To learn more about Interface stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

