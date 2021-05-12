Ichor Announces Participation in Upcoming Technology Conferences and 13th Annual CEO Summit

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced managements participation in the following investor conferences being held virtually during Q2:

Needham 16th Annual Technology & Media Conference

Conference dates: May 17th 20th

Presentation time: May 19th at 2:15pm EDT

Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Conference dates: June 1st 3rd

Format: 1x1s only

Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Conference dates: June 8th 10th

Presentation time: June 9th at 4:40pm EDT

13th Annual CEO Summit 2021

Conference date: June 15th

Format: small group meetings

The presentation material utilized for each conference, and both the live and archived webcasts of managements presentations at the Needham and Stifel conferences, will be made available on the investor relations page of Ichors website at ir.ichorsystems.com.

About The 13th Annual CEO Summit 2021

The 13th Annual CEO Summit, being held virtually in 2021, is hosted by executive management from participating companies and features a round-robin format consisting of small group meetings, each 40 minutes in duration. Each company will be available for up to six meeting slots during the conference, while investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with 11 of the participating management teams from 9:00 a.m. until 5:15p.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 15th. The 14 management teams collectively hosting the 13th Annual CEO Summit currently include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Axcelis (ACLS), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Cohu (COHU), Everspin Technologies (MRAM), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), inTEST Corporation (INTT), Intevac (IVAC), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), POET Technologies (POETF) and Veeco Instruments (VECO).

The 13th Annual CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Advance registration and company meeting selection is required, and the final day for registration will be June 10, 2021. To RSVP for the Summit, please contact either of the event co-chairs:

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

About Ichor

We are a leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. Our product offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. Our gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as etch and deposition. Our chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes such as chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. We also manufacture precision-machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to our customers, as well as certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to our customers. This vertically-integrated portion of our business is primarily focused on metal and plastic parts that are used in gas and chemical systems, respectively. We are headquartered in Fremont, CA. ichorsystems.com.

