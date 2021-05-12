MyMD Pharmaceuticals Schedules Business Update Conference Call





MyMD+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MYMD), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms, announced it will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 17th to provide an update on its clinical and drug development plan.









To participate in the briefing session, please click on the link below to register. Questions can be submitted in advance via the contact information below.















Event Link: www.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2584%2F41075









Event Link: www.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2584%2F41075



Participant Dial In: Toll Free: 888-506-0062; International: 973-528-0011; Access Code: 592147













The conference call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.mymd.com and will be archived there shortly after the live event.









About MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









MyMD is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan by focusing on developing two therapeutic platforms. MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immunometabolic system to control TNF- and other pro-inflammatory cytokines. MYMD-1 is being developed to treat autoimmune diseases, including those currently treated with non-selective TNF- blocking drugs, and aging and longevity. Supera-CBD is a drug platform based on a novel (patent pending) synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) that targets numerous key receptors including CB2 and opioid receptors and inhibits monoamine oxidase. Supera-CBD is being developed to address the rapidly growing CBD market, that includes FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as a drug. For more information, visit www.mymd.com.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and none of MyMD nor its affiliates assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the timing of, and MyMDs ability to, obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for clinical trials of MyMDs pharmaceutical candidates, the timing and results of MyMDs planned clinical trials for its pharmaceutical candidates, the amount of funds MyMD requires for its pharmaceutical candidates; increased levels of competition; changes in political, economic or regulatory conditions generally and in the markets in which MyMD operates; MyMDs ability to retain and attract senior management and other key employees; MyMDs ability to quickly and effectively respond to new technological developments; MyMDs ability to protect its trade secrets or other proprietary rights, operate without infringing upon the proprietary rights of others and prevent others from infringing on MyMDs proprietary rights; and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on MyMDs results of operations, business plan and the global economy. A discussion of these and other factors with respect to MyMD is set forth in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by MyMD on January 15, 2021, as amended. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and MyMD disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005563/en/