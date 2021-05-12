Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Crackle Announces Chegg Sponsorship and Integrated Brand Partnerships with Airbnb for Season Two of 'Going From Broke'

COS COB, Conn., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced five integrated brand partnerships for season two of Crackle original award-winning series, Going From Broke. The six-episode season, executive produced by Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, premieres Thursday, May 20 on Crackle with new episodes launching weekly on Thursdays.



Chegg (: CHGG) returns for another season, doubling down on its mission to help young people struggling with debt. Hosted by Dan Rosensweig and co-hosted by entrepreneur and financial expert Tonya Rapley, each episode of Going From Broke will feature a different integrated brand partner to equip debtors with tools, expertise and inspiration to aid cast members Tina, Isabel, Ryan, The Donovan, Jake and Chelsea, and Carlin and Enam, on their journey to overcome crippling financial struggles.

Season two brand integration partners include:

Leading online marketplace for lodging, Airbnb , and co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky , works with Tina (EP 3) to help her maximize her home as a source of income by hosting and offers inspiration as a fellow entrepreneur.

, and co-founder and CEO , works with Tina (EP 3) to help her maximize her home as a source of income by and offers inspiration as a fellow entrepreneur. Business formation website, Incfile , provides Isabel (EP 1) and Jake & Chelsea (EP 5) tools to turn their side hustles into actual businesses by simplifying the incorporation process.

, provides Isabel (EP 1) and Jake & Chelsea (EP 5) tools to turn their side hustles into actual businesses by simplifying the incorporation process. Roommates.com introduces The Donovan (EP 6) to their platform to find the perfect roommate as a solution to pay down debt.

introduces The Donovan (EP 6) to their platform to find the perfect roommate as a solution to pay down debt. In need of a better paying job with more flexible hours, Enam (EP 2) gets help from Smart Job Search to tap into the hidden job market and streamline the process of job hunting.

Airbnb started when my co-founder Joe and I couldnt afford the rent for our apartment in San Francisco. Airbnb continues to be an economic lifeline for many of our Hosts, and for people like Tina who are looking to pay off their debt or make ends meet, said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb. We are thrilled to partner with Going From Broke to support Tina on her journey, and invite people around the country to host with Airbnb to earn some extra income, and meet new people too.

We are proud to partner with such reputable and successful brands for the second season of Going From Broke, said Darren Olive, Executive Vice President, Sales and Strategy for Crackle Plus. Built by entrepreneurs, these companies have created platforms our viewers can utilize to tackle their unique financial and professional goals.

"This past year has been absolutely devastating to students everywhere. The issues that plague today's college students arent new and as they graduate, they become the struggling young adults that you saw in the first season of Going From Broke," says Esther Lem, Chief Marketing Officer of Chegg, Inc. "By partnering with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, we have the novel ability to not only reach our core audience through Crackle but also continue to tell the story of the student; a story that too often goes untold."

Season one of Going From Broke is currently available to stream for free exclusively on Crackle and has garnered over 18 million streams. Season two is being produced by Flicker Filmworks. To learn more about the show and to follow the journey of the cast, please visit GoingFromBroke.info and use #GoingFromBroke.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 31 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has AVOD rights to over 11,000 films and 22,000 episodes of television series. Crackle Plus networks premiere at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) owns Crackle Plus and also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Halcyon Television, Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted division and APlus Productions. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Espaolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com, and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg: A Smarter Way to Student. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their careers with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Companys expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

