AB INTL GROUP Updates Progress of Movies Releases

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Intl Group Corp. ( ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm announces updated progress of its movies and sitcom series.



1, Love Over the Worldis currently screening on cinemas nationwide of China, according to Maoyans data its box office is RMB14.87 million (USD$2.31 m) now since Jan 22, 2021. The movie will continue screening.

2,Our Treasures the completed film code: 001105302020 have been announced by state authority, currently proceeding on procedure of screening license. The distributor is ready aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide as soon as received the license.

3,On the Way a completed film starring Tik Tok's KOL Tian Xiaoxiao, currently proceeding on procedure of the film approval then apply screening license. ABQQ plans to cooperate with distributors aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide.

4, Confusiona completed film, currently proceeding on procedure of the film approval then apply screening license. ABQQ plans to cooperate with distributors aiming to be screened on cinemas nationwide.

5, Huafeng, a completed online movie will be worldwide exclusive released on ABQQ.tv in May 28, 2021.

6, If Time Could Stop at the Moment When We First Met the completed sitcom TV series, its first season will be worldwide exclusive released on ABQQ.tv in May 28, 2021.