Curtiss-Wright Announces 6% Dividend Increase to $0.18 Per Share for Common Stock

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 6% increase in the quarterly dividend to eighteen cents ($0.18) per share, payable July 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of June 18, 2021.



This dividend increase reflects our Board of Directors confidence in the Company's strong financial position and continued ability to deliver solid earnings growth and free cash flow, while also allowing us to provide a consistent return to our shareholders, said Lynn M. Bamford, President and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. Curtiss-Wright remains committed to a disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy that consists of reinvesting in our business to drive organic growth, pursuing strategic acquisitions and returning capital to shareholders through share repurchase and steady dividend distributions to drive long-term shareholder value.



About Curtiss-Wright Corporation



Curtiss-Wright Corporation (

NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the Aerospace and Defense markets, and to the Commercial markets including Power, Process and General Industrial. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,200 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005550/en/

