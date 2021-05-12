Aragon Research Includes Qumu in the Globe for Video Conferencing for Third Straight Year





Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Contender section of the 2021+Aragon+Research+Globe+for+Video+Conferencing for the third consecutive year.1 The Aragon Research Globe examines 21 web and video conferencing vendors, and places each into one of four segments Leader, Contender, Innovator or Specialist. Additional companies included in this years Research Globe include Cisco, Google, Microsoft and Zoom.









Qumus inclusion in Aragons Research Globe demonstrates the companys ongoing ability to deliver reliable, secure and fast enterprise video at scale as businesses continue to expand the size of live virtual events, and remote and hybrid employee engagement using live and asynchronous video. As the global workplace moves further into a work from wherever, whenever reality, Qumu remains on the leading edge of helping companies stay more engaged with employees, partners and customers while keeping all content secure.









We feel that Qumus inclusion in the Globe for Video Conferencing validates our approach to providing scalable video options for todays highly distributed, hybrid work environments, said TJ+Kennedy, president and CEO at Qumu. Qumu empowers hyper-distributed businesses to move faster, no matter the size of the event or audience. We extend the reach of video conferencing to the enterprise by live streaming conference room discussions to large audiences when needed, and providing conference recordings on-demand easily, securely and at scale for the right audiences. Having that versatility is paramount to staying connected no matter where you are, or how and when you consume video.









As part of the 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Video Conferencing, Aragon analysts independently evaluated 21 web and video conferencing firms against a wide variety of criteria including product, global reach, product strategy, revenue, R&D and others. Customer references were also provided by each vendor.









The demand for quality video conferencing software wont slow down, even with the return to the office, said Jim+Lundy, CEO and lead analyst for Aragon Research. If vendors are going to be successful in the post-pandemic market, they need to offer intelligent video platforms such as Qumu that can operate in a hybrid work environment.









Those interested in learning more can download the full 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Video Conferencing report from the Qumu website.









For more information about Qumu Cloud and Qumus enterprise video customers and use cases, please connect+with+us or visit Qumu.com.









About Qumu Corporation









Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. Backed by the most trusted and experienced team in the industry, the Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.









1 Aragon Research Globe for Video Conferencing 2021 by Jim Lundy, May 2021.

