Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe Celebrates Inaugural Kindergarten Class





After a school year unlike any other, Lone+Star+Online+Academy+at+Roscoe (LSOA), an online public school serving students in Pre-K through 5th grade across Texas, will recognize their first group of kindergarten graduates in a virtual ceremony.









Coming at the conclusion of LSOAs inaugural year, the virtual graduation will recognize the hard work of these students to finish their first year of school in an entirely online school. 280 students will be recognized in the ceremony.









We are excited to recognize our young students for their success in our virtual environment, said LSOA Head of School Elizabeth Nelson. In a year with so many challenges, it is wonderful to still help these students and their families celebrate an important milestone. We are all excited to see them continue to grow and shoot for the stars as they progress through school in the years ahead.









Students choose online school for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support medical needs or extracurricular pursuits. LSOAs online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment with an appropriate pace for their learning style.









Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:









WHAT: Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe 2021 Virtual Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony









WHEN: Tuesday, May 18 | 8:15 AM









WHERE: Link available upon request









About Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe









Lone Star Online Academy at Roscoe (LSOA) is a public school program of the Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades Pre-K-5. LSOA is tuition-free for full-time, Texas residents and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about LSOA, visit lsoa.k12.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005046/en/