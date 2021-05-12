Kohl's Corporation Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting





Kohls Corporation ( NYSE:KSS, Financial) today held its annual shareholders meeting. Following are the preliminary results for the four proposals voted upon by shareholders:













Kohls shareholders elected Michael Bender, Peter Boneparth, Steve A. Burd, Yael Cosset, H. Charles Floyd, Michelle Gass, Robbin Mitchell, Jonas Prising, John E. Schlifske, Adrianne Shapira, Frank V. Sica and Stephanie A. Streeter to the board of directors for one-year terms, with an average vote of more than 96 percent of the votes cast. As previously disclosed, Christine Day, Margaret Jenkins and Thomas Kingsbury were also appointed as directors effective as of the close of the meeting.











An advisory vote to approve the compensation of Kohls named executive officers received more than 94 percent of the votes cast.











A proposal to ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Kohls independent registered public accounting firm received more than 91 percent of the votes cast.











A shareholder proposal on shareholder right to act by written consent received less than 10 percent of the votes cast.













Kohls 10-K, proxy and information about the companys 2020 financial performance are available at Corporate.Kohls.com.









About Kohls









