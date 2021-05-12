Current Job Postings in the U.S. Now Outpacing the Number of Unemployed Workers





As the U.S. job market continues to recover from the turbulence of the past year, the number of active job postings over the past 30 days now exceeds the number of unemployed workers by over 4 million. According to a new analysis from staffing leader PeopleReady, there are over 14 million active job postings in the U.S., compared with the roughly 9.7 million Americans who are unemployed.









Some of the fastest-growing jobs are those in the temporary employment sector, notes PeopleReady, which is releasing a list of jobs seeing the most demand as the economy rebounds.









For people who are looking for work, or simply wanting to earn additional income, there are jobs available right now, said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. As a sign of the changing workplace, many companies are looking to integrate more temporary workers into their workforce models. This shift is creating many opportunities for people who are experiencing long-term unemployment as well as those who simply need more flexibility in their schedules.









Based on the PeopleReady analysis of millions of jobs, some of those experiencing the highest demand based on jobs posted in the last 30 days include:















Warehouse attendant jobs soared 289%.









Warehouse attendant jobs soared 289%.



Store associate and stocker jobs grew 256%.









Store associate and stocker jobs grew 256%.



Personal shopper jobs rose 140%.









Personal shopper jobs rose 140%.



Picker and packer jobs are up 117%.









Picker and packer jobs are up 117%.



Package handler jobs are up 102%.









Package handler jobs are up 102%.



Production worker jobs increased 95%.













To connect job seekers with available jobs, PeopleReady is holding a nationwide hiring event this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access potential job opportunities: via app (JobStack), online (jobs.peopleready.com) and in person (at PeopleReady+locations across the nation).









About PeopleReady









PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005640/en/