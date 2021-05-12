Logo
ServiceNow Named a Leader in Low Code Development Platforms for Professional Developers by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, has been named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Low Code Development Platforms for Professional Developers, Q2 2021. ServiceNow attributes this recognition to its latest low-code innovations and capabilities.



According to this evaluation, ServiceNow has grown to a low-code platform of the first rank. Known for its IT service management solutions, ServiceNow has invested heavily in its low-code tooling and 'workflow platform' messaging. It brings a strong route-to-market through its installed base and popularity among IT developers.



Forrester Research predicts that by the end of 2021, 75 percent of development shops will use low code platforms.1 ServiceNow Creator+Workflows solutions allow users to create intuitive experiences and enables cross-enterprise, low-code app delivery to quickly and safely scale with connected digital workflows. Solutions include:





  • App Engine: empowering developers and builders of all skill levels to create low-code workflow apps fast





  • IntegrationHub: reducing integration costs and complexities for faster connectivity across any system





ServiceNow recognizes that low-code capabilities are an increasingly vital part of digital transformation initiatives, as it democratizes the app building experience. Developers of all skill levels, from low to pro coders, can now roll out new digital initiatives fast, with scale, and with greater value delivered, said Marcus Torres, GM of IntegrationHub and VP of Platform Product, ServiceNow. With low-code going mainstream, organizations have matured in their thinking and approach, and ServiceNow is committed to advancing our low-code capabilities as part of our core platform innovation.



Furthering its investment in low-code technology, ServiceNow brought to market a new tool, App+Engine+Studio, in its recently launched Now Platform Quebec release. With App Engine Studio, software development complexity is reduced so citizen developers can build new apps fast without professional software development training or knowledge. The solution offers a guided development environment with convenient pre-built templates where pro developers can collaborate with citizen developers in a shared environment.



And for existing ServiceNow developers, App Engine Studio further improves their development productivity with a powerful intuitive low-code studio that seamlessly augments their current app development tooling and lifecycle, end-to-end.



Additionally, earlier this year, ServiceNow acquired Intellibot, a robotic process automation (RPA) company, which extends ServiceNows existing AI and ML, integrations, lowcode development, process mining, process automation, NLX, chatbot, and virtual agent capabilities.



Looking forward, ServiceNow believes it is uniquely positioned to help customers deliver on the use cases that will shape the future of work, using low-code innovation that meets the standards of speed, experiences users love, and scalability without sprawl.



For more information on ServiceNows Creator Workflows solutions, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.servicenow.com%2Fworkflows%2Fcreator-workflows.html



A complimentary copy of the report is available here.



1 Forrester, Predictions 2021: Software Development, October 30, 2020



About ServiceNow



ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloudbased platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.



2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005025/en/

