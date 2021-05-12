Medallia Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results





Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 after the market close. Medallia will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PT on the same day.









What: Medallia First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call





When: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)





Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.medallia.com%2Fevents-and-presentations









Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website under the Events & Presentations page.









