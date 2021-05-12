Logo
Nylabone® Products Gives Back to Hometown with Donation to Local Pet Food Drive

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Nylabone, a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), recently donated a variety of dog and cat supplies to a local pet food drive in Neptune City, where the company is headquartered. Organized by Neptune City Councilwoman, Danielle Pappas, and the Neptune City Police Department, the drive was held to provide pet care necessities to households in need. Nylabones donation, valued at $20,000, included an assortment of the brands dog chew toys and edible chew treats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005096/en/



Pets cannot speak up for themselves. Now more than ever, its our responsibility as humans to look after them and ensure they receive the care they need, said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. It is especially meaningful for us at Nylabone to support furry friends and their families here in our own community.



Nylabones donation of pet products, along with the other goods gathered during the drive, will stock a pantry for Neptune City families facing financial hardship due to the ramifications of COVID-19.



Nylabones contribution supports Central Garden & Pets Impact strategy, which is dedicated to making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on community health, employee well-being and sustainability. Nylabone further supports hundreds of non-profit animal welfare organizations through its Nylabone Cares program. Committed to helping dogs find and stay in their forever homes, Nylabone Cares educates pet parents on why dogs chew and donates high-quality chew toys that promote healthy, non-destructive chewing habits.



Learn more about the Nylabone Cares mission at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nylabone.com%2Fabout-us%2Fnylabone-cares.



About Nylabone


Nylabone, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, exciting play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA) and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.



About Central Garden & Pet


Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT, CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Companys innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,900 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit the Companys website at www.central.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005096/en/

