Creatd, Inc. Announces New Collaboration With Fiskars

FORT LEE, N.J., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Vocal , today announced the Create Your Happiness Challenge in partnership with Fiskars , a leading premium lifestyle brand in the gardening, cooking, and creating categories aimed toward generating human happiness in and around the home. Fiskars is owned by Fiskars Group (HEL:FSKRS) a multi-billion dollar Finland-based company and one of the oldest companies in the world.

The Create Your Happiness Challenge is a storytelling contest centered around the idea that happiness and creativity go hand in hand. The Challenge prompts Vocal's creators to tell stories featuring their personal hobbies and craft projects as a way to share the unique ways in which they channel creativity in their daily lives. Qualifying stories must reference a pair of scissors a nod to Fiskars' iconic orange-handled product but can cover the creator's particular hobby of choice, including clothing designs, origami, home decor projects, and beyond.

Commented Karen Walz, North American Marketing Activation Manager for Fiskars, "Our goal at Fiskars is to help everyone find joy in the creating process, and provide high-quality tools perfectly suited to enable consumers to enjoy and focus on the activity that makes them happy. Whether harvesting herbs from the garden, creating a handmade card, designing a DIY home project or repurposing old clothing into a new outfit, Fiskars provides premium tools that are a joy to use."

On the panel of judges for the Challenge are Tabitha Sewer and Sarah Rivero Khandjian, themselves both avid Fiskars users and creators. Tabitha Sewer purchased her first sewing machine only a few years ago and hasn't stopped creating colorful, unique clothing since. She loves to mix patterns and bright colors to make extravagant pieces that fit her personality perfectly. Sarah Rivero Khandjian is a graphic designer turned crafty maker behind the DIY and lifestyle brand Sarah Hearts . She finds joy in creating beautiful things and helping others do the same.

Added Laurie Weisberg, Creatd's COO, "There is so much to love about our new collaboration with Fiskars creating is a part of Fiskars' very DNA, having been in the creator business for over 350 years. Our craft-loving Vocal creators will appreciate the opportunity to share their favorite passion projects that are inspiring them right now."

Vocal Challenges combine thought-provoking story prompts and sizable reward potential, which inspire creators and drive them toward participation. By prompting the creation of this high-quality content, brands have a unique ability to drive meaningful engagement towards their mission and the important causes they are associated with, capturing both the hearts and minds of the creative community.

The Create Your Happiness Challenge is open for submissions through June 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST.

About Fiskars

Fiskars, owned by Fiskars Group (HEL:FSKRS) is a leading global lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering people to shape their world in the home and garden. Established in 1649 as an iron-works in a small Finnish village, the company encourages everyday creativity through purposeful design.

Since its early days, Fiskars has grown to become a leading global brand producing high-quality gardening, cooking and crafting products available in more than 60 countries. Fiskars' Orange-handled scissors the company's most iconic product were designed in 1967, and more than 1 billion pairs have been sold since then. Fiskars' design philosophy is based on solving everyday problems and making daily home and garden projects easier and more enjoyable. For more information, visit: https://www.fiskars.com .

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's three main business pillars: Vocal Ventures, Creatd Partners, and Recreatd.

