Mashgin to Provide Delek US with AI-Powered Touchless Self-Checkout at 70+ Convenience Stores across Texas

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mashgin, the world's fastest touchless self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision, today announced Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US"), a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing, has selected Mashgin to provide frictionless, AI-powered self-checkout technology to 70+ Delek convenience stores across Texas in by late summer 2021. Delek customers will be able to simply walk in, select the items they want, place them on the Mashgin kiosk tray and have all items instantly recognized and simultaneously totaled in less than half a second without the need to look for and scan barcodes. Customers use mobile pay, credit or debit card to complete their transaction with Mashgin (without touching anything but their purchase and form of payment), and can be on their way in as little as 10 seconds. View a short video of Mashgin in action here.

"The Mashgin touchless experience in Delek's DK stores truly supports our mantra of 'Making Your Day A Little Easier.' This mantra is prominent on the front signage of all of our new and reimagined stores as a commitment to our brand promise," said Tony Miller, Executive Vice President, Delek US. "Mashgin's autonomous self-checkout is 300% faster, frictionless, and social distance-friendly. Mashgin is the first initiative of a comprehensive innovation strategy Delek is employing to create a unique shopping experience for its customers."

Amid the ongoing pandemic crisis, speed and safety remains a priority. Convenience store shoppers demand a faster and more efficient experience at the gas pump and when making purchases in-store. Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System leverages proprietary computer vision technology to decrease queue wait times, increase total transactions and enhance customer experience. Additionally, Mashgin easily integrates with current store layouts and helps to balance operational efficiency and financial optimization.

"We are extremely excited to help Delek innovate the convenience store experience for their customers," said Mashgin VP of Strategic Partnerships, Jack Hogan. "Mashgin helps to ease consumer stress and the anxiety by making self-checkout contactless and extremely fast. By applying computer vision to checkout, Mashgin doesn't just make convenience stores safer and faster; it makes them more convenient than ever as customers can get in and out of a store in under a minute."

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing. The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

The logistics operations consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics"). Delek US and its affiliates also own the general partner and an approximate 80 percent limited partner interest in Delek Logistics. Delek Logistics is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets.

The convenience store retail business operates approximately 253 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Information about Delek US Holdings, Inc. can be found on its website (http://www.delekus.com), investor relations webpage (ir.delekus.com), news webpage (http://www.delekus.com/news) and its Twitter account (@DelekUSHoldings).

About Mashgin

Mashgin is the world's fastest self-checkout system powered by AI and computer vision. Consumers demand instant gratification. Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System eliminates consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is 4X faster than cashiers and traditional points-of-sale. There's no need to look for and scan bar codes: customers simply place their items on Mashgin's tray, pay electronically and can be on their way in as little 10 seconds.

Mashgin is the most vetted fully frictionless solution with deployments spanning convenience stores, corporate cafeterias, stadiums, hospitals, and airports. Mashgin has processed over 12M transactions and has deployments in nearly 200 locations that span major convenience store chains, Fortune 500 companies and 20+ iconic sports stadiums including the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Madison Square Garden.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Mashgin is a privately held company backed by Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator. Follow Mashgin on Twitter and LinkedIn or learn more about Mashgin at http://www.mashgin.com.

All trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Mindy M. Hull, Mercury Global Partners for Mashgin, +1 4158899977, [email protected]

Angela Bermudo, Mercury Global Partners for Mashgin, 951-375-7181, [email protected]

SOURCE Mashgin