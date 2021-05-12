Sierra Oncology Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

Oral presentation for new momelotinib analysis examines association between transfusion independence and overall survival

Poster presentation to highlight improved transfusion independence of momelotinib irrespective of baseline degree of anemia, platelet count or transfusion status

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today announced abstracts on new analyses from the previously completed SIMPLIFY-1 and SIMPLIFY-2 studies have been accepted into the program for the 2021 Annual Meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA). An abstract highlighting the association between transfusion independence and improved overall survival in myelofibrosis patients treated with momelotinib has been selected for oral presentation.

"Overall survival remains the gold standard benchmark for oncology therapies. We are excited to showcase these new analyses in an oral presentation demonstrating a strong correlation between achieving or maintaining transfusion independence at Week 24 and overall survival for momelotinib patients in SIMPLIFY-1. A similar trend was seen in SIMPLIFY-2," said Barbara Klencke, MD, Chief Development Officer of Sierra. "Higher rates of transfusion independence at Week 24 were observed in anemic patients receiving momelotinib, regardless of the degree of baseline anemia, and in all subgroups of patients when analyzed either by baseline platelet count or baseline transfusion status as we describe in a separate accepted poster. Together, these data support the potential long-term benefit of achieving or maintaining transfusion independence by inhibiting ACVR1 / ALK2 in addition to JAK1 and JAK2 with momelotinib in myelofibrosis patients, regardless of baseline platelet count, transfusion status or degree of anemia. We look forward to the presentation of the full data sets at the EHA annual meeting next month."

Transfusion Independence is Associated with Improved Overall Survival in Myelofibrosis Patients Receiving Momelotinib

Efficacy data examining the association between transfusion independence and overall survival for momelotinib patients from SIMPLIFY-1 (JAKi-nave) and SIMPLIFY-2 (JAKi-exposed) will be presented in an oral presentation by Ruben Mesa, MD, Director of the Mays Cancer Center, UT Health San Antonio, MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Previously published data from both SIMPLIFY studies demonstrate robust overall survival for momelotinib-treated patients (median not yet reached in SIMPLIFY-1 and 34.3 months in SIMPLIFY-2). Additionally, previously reported week 24 transfusion independence rates were higher in the momelotinib arms of SIMPLIFY-1 (67% vs. 49%) and SIMPLIFY-2 (43% vs. 21%). The new analyses suggest JAKi-nave patients receiving momelotinib who maintain or achieve transfusion independence at week 24 have favorable overall survival compared to non-responders, with a similar trend observed in SIMPLIFY-2.

Presentation Details

Abstract: S202

Title: Transfusion Independence is Associated with Improved Overall Survival in Myelofibrosis Patients Receiving Momelotinib

Presenter: Ruben Mesa, MD, Director of the Mays Cancer Center, UT Health San Antonio, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session Title: Novel Therapies and Targets in MPN

Virtual Presentation Available: Friday, June 11, 2021 beginning at 9:00 am CEST

Live Q&A Discussion: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 4:00 4:45 pm CEST

Improved Transfusion Independence Rates for Momelotinib vs. Ruxolitinib in Anemic JAKi Nave Myelofibrosis Patients Independent of Baseline Platelet or Transfusion Status

Progressive anemia is a common occurrence in myelofibrosis, with nearly all patients requiring transfusions as their disease advances. As described above, the analyses in Abstract S202 show that JAKi-nave patients receiving momelotinib who maintain or achieve transfusion independence at week 24 have favorable overall survival compared to non-responders, with a similar trend observed in SIMPLIFY-2. Therefore, it is important to understand which patients are most likely to achieve transfusion independence at week 24.

Abstract EP1081 will highlight new analyses from SIMPLIFY-1 to demonstrate that the prognostically important week 24 transfusion independence rates in JAK inhibitor-nave myelofibrosis patients were consistently higher in anemic patients receiving momelotinib compared to ruxolitinib, regardless of the platelet count, transfusion status or degree of anemia at baseline. Data to be featured further support the potential benefits of inhibiting ACVR1 / ALK2 in addition to JAK1 and JAK2 in myelofibrosis patients, and will be presented by Jean-Jacques Kiladjian, MD, PhD, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology, Paris Diderot University; Consultant Hematologist, Head, Clinical Investigation Center, Saint Louis Hospital, Paris, France.

Presentation Details

Abstract: EP1081

Title: Improved Transfusion Independence Rates for Momelotinib vs. Ruxolitinib in Anemic JAKi Nave Myelofibrosis Patients Independent of Baseline Platelet or Transfusion Status

Presenter: Jean-Jacques Kiladjian, MD, PhD

Session Name: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Clinical

Virtual Presentation Available: Friday, June 11, 2021 beginning at 9:00 am CEST



About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. We harness our deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease to advance targeted therapies with assets on the leading edge of cancer biology. Our team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Together we are transforming promise into patient impact.

For more information, visit www.SierraOncology.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Sierra Oncology's expectations from current data, anticipated clinical development activities, expected timing and success of enrollment of MOMENTUM and potential benefits of momelotinib. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the risk that Sierra Oncology's cash resources may be insufficient to fund its current operating plans and it may be unable to raise additional capital when needed, the risk that disruptions and impacts of COVID-19 will be significant and lengthy, Sierra Oncology may be unable to successfully develop and commercialize momelotinib, momelotinib may not demonstrate safety and efficacy or otherwise produce positive results, Sierra Oncology may experience delays in the clinical development of momelotinib, Sierra Oncology may be unable to acquire additional assets to build a pipeline of additional product candidates, Sierra Oncology's third-party manufacturers may cause its supply of materials to become limited or interrupted or fail to be of satisfactory quantity or quality, Sierra Oncology may be unable to obtain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technologies and momelotinib and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in Sierra Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Sierra Oncology undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sierra-oncology-announces-oral-presentation-at-european-hematology-association-annual-meeting-301289369.html

SOURCE Sierra Oncology