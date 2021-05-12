Ancom Bhd Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Ancom Bhd (XKLS:4758, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of RM1.58 per share and the market cap of RM383.3 million, Ancom Bhd stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Ancom Bhd is shown in the chart below.

Because Ancom Bhd is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Ancom Bhd has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Ancom Bhd's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Ancom Bhd over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Ancom Bhd has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of RM1.4 billion and earnings of RM0.013 a share. Its operating margin is 3.35%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of Ancom Bhd is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ancom Bhd over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Ancom Bhd is -3.2%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4.3%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ancom Bhd's ROIC is 0.67 while its WACC came in at 34.68. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ancom Bhd is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Ancom Bhd (XKLS:4758, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Ancom Bhd stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

