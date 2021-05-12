Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) EVP & CFO Jason P. Wells Bought $240,600 of Shares

EVP & CFO of Centerpoint Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason P. Wells (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of CNP on 05/11/2021 at an average price of $24.06 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $240,600.
