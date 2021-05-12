Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $124.11 per share and the market cap of $763.5 million, Hovnanian Enterprises stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Hovnanian Enterprises is shown in the chart below.

Because Hovnanian Enterprises is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which is estimated to grow 19.04% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Hovnanian Enterprises has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Hovnanian Enterprises's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Hovnanian Enterprises over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Hovnanian Enterprises has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.4 billion and earnings of $11.05 a share. Its operating margin is 6.82%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. Overall, the profitability of Hovnanian Enterprises is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Hovnanian Enterprises over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Hovnanian Enterprises is -5%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 37.9%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Hovnanian Enterprises's return on invested capital is 10.92, and its cost of capital is 10.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Hovnanian Enterprises is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 90% of the companies in Homebuilding & Construction industry. To learn more about Hovnanian Enterprises stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

